Fire TV update lets viewers jump to memorable moments in movies

Fire TV users can now jump directly to specific movie scenes by describing them to Amazon's generative AI powered Alexa+. The new feature lets viewers start playback from an exact moment in a film, cutting out manual searching or repetitive fast forwarding. It works on thousands of Prime Video titles and is already available for subscribers to try.

Alexa+ is a more conversational version of Amazon's digital assistant and is capable of handling broader and more involved tasks. It was announced in February 2025 at Amazon’s Devices and Services event and first launched in the United States priced at $19.99 a month, although Prime members get it at no extra cost. It’s now available in Canada and is expected to roll out to more countries next year.

Alexa+ "Jump to the card scene in Love Actually"

The new feature is designed to make finding memorable scenes feel closer to talking with a friend. Customers can describe what they want to watch in plain language, whether that involves a line of dialogue, a character’s name, or a brief description of what's taking place. Alexa+ processes that request and sends Fire TV directly to the requested scene on Prime Video.

The system relies on a mix of large language models and visual understanding to interpret each query. Alexa+ can identify a film even if the customer doesn’t mention (or even know) the title. It then examines metadata and captions through Prime Video’s X Ray to locate the relevant point in the movie. Amazon says the process happens within seconds.

The feature currently works across thousands of films that are included with Prime Video or available through purchases and rentals. Amazon plans to expand support to more titles and include TV shows in the future.

Sports fans can already ask Alexa+ for scores, player details, and quick highlights if they need a recap of a recent game.

What do you think about Alexa+ gaining scene finding features? Let us know in the comments.

Image Credit: Amazon