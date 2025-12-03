    • Fire TV update lets viewers jump to memorable moments in movies

    Amazon Fire TV

    Fire TV users can now jump directly to specific movie scenes by describing them to Amazon's generative AI powered Alexa+. The new feature lets viewers start playback from an exact moment in a film, cutting out manual searching or repetitive fast forwarding. It works on thousands of Prime Video titles and is already available for subscribers to try.

    Alexa+ is a more conversational version of Amazon's digital assistant and is capable of handling broader and more involved tasks. It was announced in February 2025 at Amazon’s Devices and Services event and first launched in the United States priced at $19.99 a month, although Prime members get it at no extra cost. It’s now available in Canada and is expected to roll out to more countries next year.

    Alexa+ "Jump to the card scene in Love Actually"

    The new feature is designed to make finding memorable scenes feel closer to talking with a friend. Customers can describe what they want to watch in plain language, whether that involves a line of dialogue, a character’s name, or a brief description of what's taking place. Alexa+ processes that request and sends Fire TV directly to the requested scene on Prime Video.

    SEE ALSO: Amazon is killing off Prime Invitee Program and replacing it with Amazon Family

    The system relies on a mix of large language models and visual understanding to interpret each query. Alexa+ can identify a film even if the customer doesn’t mention (or even know) the title. It then examines metadata and captions through Prime Video’s X Ray to locate the relevant point in the movie. Amazon says the process happens within seconds.

    The feature currently works across thousands of films that are included with Prime Video or available through purchases and rentals. Amazon plans to expand support to more titles and include TV shows in the future.

    Sports fans can already ask Alexa+ for scores, player details, and quick highlights if they need a recap of a recent game.

    What do you think about Alexa+ gaining scene finding features? Let us know in the comments.

    Image Credit: Amazon

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Fire TV update lets viewers jump to memorable moments in movies

    Organizations struggle to manage shadow AI

    Mobile security gaps revealed by BYOD and hybrid work

    Just six percent of enterprises believe their data infrastructure is AI ready

    YouTube joins the end of year party with YouTube Recap

    Dealing with the challenge of creating a unified SQL Server data estate [Q&A]

    Google improves Android with a bumper crop of new accessibility features

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Dell has some terrible news for Microsoft about Windows 10

      10 Comments

    2. Power availability shapes future data center plans

      1 Comment

    3. Google will make it easy to switch to vertical tabs in Chrome

      1 Comment

    4. How biometrics are reshaping authentication [Q&A]

      1 Comment

    5. Opera brings upgraded Google AI to its browsers

      1 Comment

    6. Spotify has a price increase planned for early 2026

      1 Comment

    7. AI browser Opera Neon gains new tools and Gemini 3 and Nano Banana support

      1 Comment

    8. How LLMs could revolutionize ad blocking

      1 Comment

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    Categories

    AI Technology Software Hardware Security

    Quick Links

    About Us Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Sitemap

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.