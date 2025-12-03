    • Just six percent of enterprises believe their data infrastructure is AI ready

    data foundations

    Only six percent of enterprise AI leaders say their data infrastructure is fully ready for AI according to a new report from CData Software.

    The research exposes a divide in AI preparedness. 60 percent of companies at the highest level of AI maturity have also invested in advanced data infrastructure, while 53 percent of organizations struggling with AI implementations are hampered by immature data systems. The gap is costing companies time, money, and competitive advantage.

    "The era of AI being constrained by models is over. Today, AI is constrained by data," says Amit Sharma, CEO and co-founder of CData. "The organizations winning with AI aren't the ones with the best algorithms; they're the ones with connected, contextual, and semantically consistent data infrastructure."

    Among other findings, 71 percent of AI teams spend over a quarter of their time on data plumbing instead of innovation. Connectivity complexity is exploding is an issue too, 46 percent of organizations need real-time access to six or more data sources for a single AI use case.

    Real-time data is universally critical but still missing in many cases. 100 percent agree real-time data is essential for AI agents, yet 20 percent still lack real-time integration capabilities

    Infrastructure maturity is the great divide though. All high-AI-maturity organizations have built centralized, semantically consistent integration layers whereas 80 percent of low-maturity providers haven't even started.

    Only nine percent of organizations now rank AI model development as their top investment priority, while 83 percent are investing in or planning centralized, semantically consistent data access layers.

    "Organizations are realizing that AI success isn't determined by the sophistication of their models. It's determined by the maturity of their data infrastructure," adds Sharma. "The companies gaining real value from AI are the ones that invested early in connected, real-time data access. Those that haven't will find themselves at a significant competitive disadvantage."

    The full report is available from the CData site.

    Image credit: [email protected]/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Organizations struggle to manage shadow AI

    Mobile security gaps revealed by BYOD and hybrid work

    Just six percent of enterprises believe their data infrastructure is AI ready

    YouTube joins the end of year party with YouTube Recap

    Dealing with the challenge of creating a unified SQL Server data estate [Q&A]

    Google improves Android with a bumper crop of new accessibility features

    Microsoft releases KB5070311 update to fix a bunch of Windows 11 issues – and it has problems

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Dell has some terrible news for Microsoft about Windows 10

      10 Comments

    2. Power availability shapes future data center plans

      1 Comment

    3. Google will make it easy to switch to vertical tabs in Chrome

      1 Comment

    4. How biometrics are reshaping authentication [Q&A]

      1 Comment

    5. Opera brings upgraded Google AI to its browsers

      1 Comment

    6. Spotify has a price increase planned for early 2026

      1 Comment

    7. AI browser Opera Neon gains new tools and Gemini 3 and Nano Banana support

      1 Comment

    8. How LLMs could revolutionize ad blocking

      1 Comment

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    Categories

    AI Technology Software Hardware Security

    Quick Links

    About Us Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Sitemap

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.