Microsoft releases KB5070311 update to fix a bunch of Windows 11 issues – and it has problems

Microsoft has managed to do it yet again. On the face of things, the KB5070311 preview update is a great update that not only addresses problems such as File Explorer freezing, but also introduces a raft of new Copilot features.

But, as you will have probably gathered, it does not end there. The KB5070311 preview update is another issue-riddled update, this time breaking dark mode in File Explorer.

Let’s start off with the good stuff. Microsoft has fixed various issues here, and provides the following list:

There are large number of changes, additions and improvements for Copilot+ PCs, but as the userbase for such systems remains so small, this will be of interest to very few people. Of wider appeal are the improvements and fixes Microsoft has made to the overall Windows 11 experience:

[Advanced Settings] New! You can now turn on Virtual Workspaces in Advanced Settings. Virtual Workspaces allow you to enable or disable virtual environments such as Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox. To access Virtual Workspaces, go to Settings > Systems > Advanced.

[Desktop Spotlight] New! When Windows Spotlight is set as your desktop background (Settings > Personalization > Background), the context menu now includes two options: Learn more about this background and Next desktop background.

[File Explorer] New! File Explorer now offers a more consistent dark mode experience. Key actions such as copy, move, and delete dialogs have been updated in both default and expanded views. Progress bars and chart views now align with the dark theme to improve readability. Confirmation dialogs for actions like skip, override, and file selection, along with multiple error dialogs, have also been refreshed for a cohesive look. New! The simplified File Explorer context menu for easier navigation. Common actions like Share, Copy, and Move now appear in a single organized menu. This change removes clutter and makes commands easier to find, whether you use a mouse, keyboard, or assistive technology. This change will initially be available to a small group of devices as we evaluate the best approach. Fixed: File Explorer might unexpectedly not show thumbnails for video files containing certain EXIF metadata. Fixed: A toolbar might sometimes appear unexpectedly in File Explorer. Fixed: When you right-click a file, the app icon next to the Open option might appear generic instead of showing the default app for that file type.

[Gaming] New! The full screen experience (FSE) is now available on more Windows 11 handheld devices after its initial launch on ASUS ROG Ally and ROG Ally X. FSE gives you a console-style interface with the Xbox app, making handheld gaming clean and distraction-free. It improves performance by minimizing background tasks, so gameplay stays smooth and responsive. To turn it on, go to Settings > Gaming > Full screen experience, and set Xbox as your home app. You can open FSE from Task View or Game Bar, or configure your handheld to enter full screen experience on startup.

[Input] New! Pens that support haptic feedback—small vibrations that simulate touch—now provide tactile responses when you interact with the Windows interface. For example, you might feel vibrations when hovering over the close button or when snapping and resizing windows.

[Keyboard] New! Keyboard backlight performance has improved on supported HID-compliant keyboards. Compatible keyboards display keys clearly in low-light environments, and the backlight adjusts to help conserve power.

[Mobile Device Settings] New! You can add and manage your mobile devices in Settings under Bluetooth & Devices › Mobile Devices. On this page you can manage features such as using your device as a connected camera or accessing your device's files in File Explorer.

[OneDrive] New! The new OneDrive icon now appears in Settings > Accounts > Homepage.

[Recovery] New! Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) now runs a one-time scan on PCs with settings quick machine recovery and automatically check for solutions are both turned on. If a fix isn't available immediately, QMR directs you to the best recovery options to get your PC running again.

[Settings] New! Keyboard settings for "character repeat delay and rate", and "cursor blink rate", have moved from Control Panel to Settings. You can now find "character repeat delay and rate" under Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard, and "cursor blink rate" under Settings > Accessibility > Text cursor. New! About in Settings now has an updated layout that organizes device details and related options in one place. You can quickly access features such as Storage settings for faster navigation. Fixed: Settings might become unresponsive when attempting to navigate to the Network & Internet section. Fixed: The search bar in Settings might become overlapped with the minimum and maximum buttons in the title bar.

[Taskbar & System Tray] New! Animations for app groups on the taskbar have been updated. When you hover over app groups on the taskbar, you can see the preview transition as you slide between apps. New! You can now share an open app window with Copilot directly from the taskbar. When you hover over an open app, you’ll see the option to share its window with Copilot—similar to sharing in Microsoft Teams. Hover over the app icon, select Share with Copilot to start a conversation. Copilot Vision will analyze the content you shared and provide insights based on what’s displayed in that app. Fixed: The Automatically hide the taskbar setting might unexpectedly turn off, after seeing a message saying a toolbar is already hidden on this side of your screen . Fixed: Voice access doesn't work correctly when attempting to interact with the taskbar (calling out a number might not invoke that item). Fixed: The taskbar icons might automatically scale to be smaller, although there is enough room left without scaling changes.

[Widgets] New! You can choose a default dashboard in Widget Board settings. When live weather is showing, the Widget Board opens the first dashboard in your navigation bar instead of the most recently used one, making the experience consistent. To set your default dashboard, open the full-page Widgets Settings by selecting Settings in the navigation bar , then move your preferred dashboard to the top. New! Dashboard icons in the Widget navigation bar now show numbers that correspond to the number of alerts from that dashboard. Navigation bar badges clear automatically when you leave a dashboard, making it easy to track what’s new.

[Windows Share] New! Drag tray now supports multi-file sharing, shows more relevant apps, and makes it easy to move files to a chosen folder. New You can now turn drag tray on or off from Settings > System > Nearby sharing. New! You can share OneDrive files through other apps. The options appear under Share using when you select the Copy link. You must be signed into your Microsoft account.

[Display and Graphics] Improved: Performance has been improved when apps query monitors for their full list of supported modes. When this happens it could previously lead to a momentary stutter on very high-resolution monitors. This work should help prevent and reduce stuttering in these scenarios. Fixed: All-in-one PCs might experience issues with their brightness slider, where it unexpectedly reverts to the original brightness when interacting with it. Fixed: Recently certain games might display the message Unsupported graphics card detected, although a supported graphics card is used.

[Game Pass] References to Game Pass in Settings are now modified to reflect updated branding and benefits.

[Start menu] Improved: For users with the new Start menu, the Windows Search panel now matches the new Start menu in size. This update aims to create a smoother transition when searching.

Improved: For users with the new Start menu, the Windows Search panel now matches the new Start menu in size. This update aims to create a smoother transition when searching. [Lock and Sign-in Screens] Fixed: It might be very slow the first time when signing into a new account. Fixed: When your lock screen is set to slide show, there might be a memory leak. Memory leaks can lead to performance or reliability issues over time.

[Smart cards] Fixed: You might unexpectedly see STATUS_NOT_SUPPORTED (0xc00000bb) during sign on when using ECC Smart Card Logon Credential.

Fixed: You might unexpectedly see STATUS_NOT_SUPPORTED (0xc00000bb) during sign on when using ECC Smart Card Logon Credential. [Prism] Windows on Arm devices now have emulation support for applications that use AVX and AVX2, as well as related extensions such as BMI, FMA, and F16C.

There are also two known issues with the update, including the missing password icon we talked about recently.

But Microsoft also warns that “File Explorer might flash with a white screen in dark mode”. The company explains:

Symptoms After installing KB5070311, you might experience issues when opening File Explorer in dark mode. The window might briefly display a blank white screen before loading files and folders. This can also occur when you: Navigate to or from Home or Gallery (including launching to Home )

or (including launching to ) Create a new tab

Turn the Details pane on or off

on or off Select More details while copying files

Once again, there is no fix, but Microsoft says that it “is working to resolve this issue and will provide more information when it is available”.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos