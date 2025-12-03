    • Mobile security gaps revealed by BYOD and hybrid work

    BYOD devices

    Organizations face massive mobile security vulnerabilities as they increasingly embrace BYOD and hybrid strategies. At the same time traditional mobile security tools are failing to mitigate these risks while also compromising employee privacy.

    A new report from secure virtual mobile infrastructure firm Hypori, based on a survey of 1,000 global security, risk, mobility, and BYOD decision-makers, finds 92 percent of security and risk leaders are facing challenges in zero trust implementation.

    In addition 69 percent of organizations report that their invasive mobile security controls negatively impact user satisfaction or productivity. 77 percent of organizations with Mobile Device Management (MDM) admit to major limitations in their current solution too.

    Employee privacy violations are identified by 47 percent identify one of the biggest risks in mobile security. Yet only 29 percent of organizations say employee privacy is a top priority in mobile security.

    Overall just 39 percent of organizations surveyed consider their mobile security posture to be ‘very mature.’

    “Mobile security as we know it is broken,” says Jared Shepard, CEO of Hypori. “The old playbook of locking down devices through MDM and MAM is creating friction, violating user privacy, and still leaving enterprises exposed. The data makes it clear that leaders are ready for change. As we’ve seen in recent incidents like the Signal breach, secure messaging and access can’t rely on the endpoint anymore. Virtual Mobile Infrastructure eliminates that attack surface entirely, giving organizations a way to protect data without sacrificing user trust.”

    The full report is available from the Hypori site.

    Image credit: mhristov/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Organizations struggle to manage shadow AI

    Mobile security gaps revealed by BYOD and hybrid work

    Just six percent of enterprises believe their data infrastructure is AI ready

    YouTube joins the end of year party with YouTube Recap

    Dealing with the challenge of creating a unified SQL Server data estate [Q&A]

    Google improves Android with a bumper crop of new accessibility features

    Microsoft releases KB5070311 update to fix a bunch of Windows 11 issues – and it has problems

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Dell has some terrible news for Microsoft about Windows 10

      10 Comments

    2. Power availability shapes future data center plans

      1 Comment

    3. Google will make it easy to switch to vertical tabs in Chrome

      1 Comment

    4. How biometrics are reshaping authentication [Q&A]

      1 Comment

    5. Opera brings upgraded Google AI to its browsers

      1 Comment

    6. Spotify has a price increase planned for early 2026

      1 Comment

    7. AI browser Opera Neon gains new tools and Gemini 3 and Nano Banana support

      1 Comment

    8. How LLMs could revolutionize ad blocking

      1 Comment

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    Categories

    AI Technology Software Hardware Security

    Quick Links

    About Us Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Sitemap

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.