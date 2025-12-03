Mobile security gaps revealed by BYOD and hybrid work

Organizations face massive mobile security vulnerabilities as they increasingly embrace BYOD and hybrid strategies. At the same time traditional mobile security tools are failing to mitigate these risks while also compromising employee privacy.

A new report from secure virtual mobile infrastructure firm Hypori, based on a survey of 1,000 global security, risk, mobility, and BYOD decision-makers, finds 92 percent of security and risk leaders are facing challenges in zero trust implementation.

In addition 69 percent of organizations report that their invasive mobile security controls negatively impact user satisfaction or productivity. 77 percent of organizations with Mobile Device Management (MDM) admit to major limitations in their current solution too.

Employee privacy violations are identified by 47 percent identify one of the biggest risks in mobile security. Yet only 29 percent of organizations say employee privacy is a top priority in mobile security.

Overall just 39 percent of organizations surveyed consider their mobile security posture to be ‘very mature.’

“Mobile security as we know it is broken,” says Jared Shepard, CEO of Hypori. “The old playbook of locking down devices through MDM and MAM is creating friction, violating user privacy, and still leaving enterprises exposed. The data makes it clear that leaders are ready for change. As we’ve seen in recent incidents like the Signal breach, secure messaging and access can’t rely on the endpoint anymore. Virtual Mobile Infrastructure eliminates that attack surface entirely, giving organizations a way to protect data without sacrificing user trust.”

The full report is available from the Hypori site.

Image credit: mhristov/depositphotos.com