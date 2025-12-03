    • Organizations struggle to manage shadow AI

    Mouse keyboard shadow IT

    Most organizations lack the monitoring capabilities and governance policies needed to mitigate risks posed by shadow AI according to a new report.

    The survey, of 600 IT leaders across North America, EMEA, and APJ, from Cato Networks finds that while 61 percent of respondents found unauthorized AI tools in their environments, only 26 percent have solutions in place to monitor AI usage. Nearly half (49 percent) of the respondents either don’t track AI usage at all or address AI on a reactive basis.

    “In many enterprises, AI adoption is happening from the bottom up,” says Etay Maor, chief security strategist at Cato Networks. “Employees are always going to gravitate towards using the AI tools they feel comfortable with. They feel it will give them a productivity edge. However, without proper visibility and governance, enterprises are expanding their attack surface-in many cases without realizing it.”

    The primary use case for AI adoption according to 71 percent of respondents is to increase productivity and efficiency. However, 69 percent of respondents report that they lack a monitoring system for AI adoption.

    Only 13 percent of respondents consider their organization’s management of shadow AI risks as ‘highly effective.’ Fewer than one in ten respondents (nine percent) think the organization has a ‘highly effective’ defense against AI-generated cyber threats such as deepfakes, hallucinations, and prompt injection attacks.

    Shadow AI operates much like shadow IT. Unauthorized technology is being adopted to solve an immediate problem, but the risks tied to data processing, model training, and the lack of clear AI decision-making present security concerns. IT leaders clearly recognize the stakes at play. Most respondents (53 percent) are highly or extremely concerned about AI security risks.

    “It is not a question of whether there is shadow AI usage within an enterprise, but whether you have the ability to detect it, govern it, and secure it before an issue arises,” adds Maor. “Our research shows that most enterprises need to take rapid action to gain visibility and control of their AI usage.”

    You can see the full results on the Cato blog.

    Image credit: DragonImages/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Organizations struggle to manage shadow AI

    Mobile security gaps revealed by BYOD and hybrid work

    Just six percent of enterprises believe their data infrastructure is AI ready

    YouTube joins the end of year party with YouTube Recap

    Dealing with the challenge of creating a unified SQL Server data estate [Q&A]

    Google improves Android with a bumper crop of new accessibility features

    Microsoft releases KB5070311 update to fix a bunch of Windows 11 issues – and it has problems

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Dell has some terrible news for Microsoft about Windows 10

      10 Comments

    2. Power availability shapes future data center plans

      1 Comment

    3. Google will make it easy to switch to vertical tabs in Chrome

      1 Comment

    4. How biometrics are reshaping authentication [Q&A]

      1 Comment

    5. Opera brings upgraded Google AI to its browsers

      1 Comment

    6. Spotify has a price increase planned for early 2026

      1 Comment

    7. AI browser Opera Neon gains new tools and Gemini 3 and Nano Banana support

      1 Comment

    8. How LLMs could revolutionize ad blocking

      1 Comment

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    Categories

    AI Technology Software Hardware Security

    Quick Links

    About Us Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Sitemap

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.