Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here, and this time it’s interactive and competitive

The yearly roundup you have (probably) been waiting for is here. Spotify Wrapped 2025 has landed, and this time around it is different to previous years.

This year Spotify has chosen to deliver more than just raw stats – although there are definitely still here. In addition to learning which artist you’ve listened to the most, and how long you have spent listening to music throughout the year, you can also learn your “listening age” and compete in fan leaderboard. But there is more.

Spotify is quick to point out that while Wrapped has changed for 2025, everything you have come to know and love about it is still here: “This year, we’ve kept the Wrapped classics you love and added nearly a dozen new and updated ways to dig deeper into the voices and stories that shaped your year”. There is more, including quizzes to encourage engagement.

The company explains:

We’re also bringing fans together with interactive features that transform your listening data into playful, shareable moments, and we’ve added new controls that let you adjust the speed of your experience and revisit specific moments without starting from the beginning. Your Wrapped experience is unique to you, and the stories you see are based on your listening throughout the year. For more insights into how these stories come to life, check out our 2025 guide to the data. As you explore your Wrapped, you’ll see share cards for your data stories. Simply click “share” to send them directly to your friends using Spotify Messages, or post them to your favorite social channels and let the world know what you’ve been listening to.

So what does this mean is new?

Listening Age: This story compares your musical tastes to others’ in your age group, looking at the release years of the tracks you listen to most.

This story compares your musical tastes to others’ in your age group, looking at the release years of the tracks you listen to most. Top Song Quiz: Guess which track soundtracked your year in this interactive quiz.

Guess which track soundtracked your year in this interactive quiz. Top Albums : For the first time, we’re spotlighting the albums you returned to again and again.

: For the first time, we’re spotlighting the albums you returned to again and again. Top Audiobook Genre: This story highlights your top audiobook genre and the book you listened to most from that genre.

This story highlights your top audiobook genre and the book you listened to most from that genre. Your Author Clip: This year, we’re also including messages from authors, so you may hear from the writer behind your favorite audiobook. Clips include authors like Dan Brown , James Patterson , Abby Jimenez , and more.

This year, we’re also including messages from authors, so you may hear from the writer behind your favorite audiobook. Clips include authors like , , , and more. Your Podcaster Clip: You may also hear from one of your favorite podcast creators, now appearing directly in your Wrapped experience. Clips include hosts from shows like The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, The Mel Robbins Podcast, and Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

You may also hear from one of your favorite podcast creators, now appearing directly in your Wrapped experience. Clips include hosts from shows like The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, The Mel Robbins Podcast, and Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Top Artist Sprint: Watch the sprint for your number-one spot. This story visualizes how your top five artists shifted in your personal rankings month by month.

Watch the sprint for your number-one spot. This story visualizes how your top five artists shifted in your personal rankings month by month. Fan Leaderboard: Think you’re one of your top artist’s biggest fans? This year, you might see where you rank among their listeners worldwide, based on your total minutes listened.

Think you’re one of your top artist’s biggest fans? This year, you might see where you rank among their listeners worldwide, based on your total minutes listened. Clubs: This story celebrates the streaming habits that defined your year. You’ll be sorted into one of six Clubs—each representing a unique listening style—and see the role you play within that community.

This story celebrates the streaming habits that defined your year. You’ll be sorted into one of six Clubs—each representing a unique listening style—and see the role you play within that community. Listening Archive: Finally, get personalized snapshots of your most memorable streaming days. Powered by AI, this feature delivers up to five unique reports based on your daily listening. Available in English in select markets.

Another new feature is Wrapped Party, another interactive feature that you can enjoy with friends as you listen together.

Look no further than the Wrapped feed at the top of your Spotify Home screen to access everything you could ever want to know about your listening habit.