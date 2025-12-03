YouTube joins the end of year party with YouTube Recap

The likes of Spotify have normalized the idea of looking back over the previous 12 months’ streaming habits. Spotify Wrapped, and other similar roundups from streaming music service have become something of a tradition, and now YouTube is getting in on the action.

While YouTube Music subscribers already have YouTube Music Recap, the is now a new YouTube Recap that is solely focused on videos. How has Google approached this?

The company explains the relatively simple idea behind the feature:

Your end of year YouTube Recap brings together the unique interests, creators, music, and moments that defined your year on YouTube. Recaps are generated just for you, based on your watch history across YouTube.

So, what is included in your Recap? Google says that both YouTube shorts and long-form videos will be featured, and as long as you are signed into your YouTube account, the device you watched something on does not matter. Also included are the videos you have downloaded.

Google shares a video to show off YouTube Recap:

The feature is not yest available everywhere in the world, nor is every language supported. There are also a number of eligibility requirements. Google says:

Your eligibility for YouTube Recap depends on several requirements regarding your account activity and settings. If you cannot access Recap, it may be due to one or more of the following reasons: Minimum Watch History: You’ll need enough eligible watch history from January through late October 2025. If your watch history was paused or if you had auto-delete settings turned on, it will not count.

You’ll need enough eligible watch history from January through late October 2025. If your watch history was paused or if you had auto-delete settings turned on, it will not count. Age Requirement: You do not meet the minimum age requirement of 13+ (or the applicable age in your country). Supervised accounts are not eligible.

You do not meet the minimum age requirement of 13+ (or the applicable age in your country). Supervised accounts are not eligible. Account Status: You are not signed-in to YouTube. Delegate users on a Brand account are not eligible. You can learn more to check if you have a Brand account.

You are not signed-in to YouTube. Delegate users on a Brand account are not eligible. You can learn more to check if you have a Brand account. Location: You are located outside of the eligible regions (Recap is available in over 185+ countries and in 17 languages).

The list of supported languages is lengthy, although far from exhaustive:

English

Spanish

Portuguese

Indonesian

Russian

Arabic

French

Japanese

Vietnamese

Turkish

German

Korean

Thai

Chinese (Simplified)

Italian

Polish

Hindi

If you want to check out your own YouTube Recap, you can do so in the Android or iOS apps, or by simply paying a visit to youtube.com/recap.