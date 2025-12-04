    • Apple unveils the 2025 App Store Awards winners -- is your top pick on the list?

    Apple 2025 App Store Awards winners

    Apple has announced the winners of its 2025 App Store Awards. The editors selected this year’s 17 winning apps and games from a long list of 45 finalists, focusing on innovation, user experience, and thoughtful design across Apple’s ecosystem.

    “Every year, we’re inspired by the ways developers turn their best ideas into innovative experiences that enrich people’s lives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This year’s winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, and they demonstrate the meaningful impact that world-class apps and games have on people everywhere.”

    The awards cover apps built for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. This year’s group spans planning tools, creative software, immersive video experiences, fitness tracking, accessible entertainment, and a range of games.

    2025 App Store Awards Winners

    App winners

    Game winners

    Cultural Impact Awards

    App Store editors also highlighted six titles for addressing real-world topics, encouraging reflection, or supporting everyday needs:

    • Art of Fauna -- wildlife illustration puzzles with a focus on accessibility
    • Chants of Sennaar -- an adventure centered on language and communication
    • despelote -- a slice-of-life story about community, change, and soccer
    • Be My Eyes -- a tool that connects blind and low-vision users with volunteers and AI assistance
    • Focus Friend by Hank Green -- a focus timer designed to reduce digital distractions by the popular YouTuber
    • StoryGraph -- a reading companion that helps users track books and discover new authors

    What do you think about the 2025 App Store Awards winners? Let us know in the comments.

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

