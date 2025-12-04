Google shares its favorite Chrome extensions of 2025 as AI takes over the browser

It’s that time of year again when the big “best of” round-ups start to land. Spotify Wrapped has already taken over social feeds with people comparing their listening ages, Apple just revealed its 2025 App Store Award winners, and now Google is spotlighting its favorite Chrome extensions of 2025.

This year’s apps list makes one thing very clear -- AI has become the browser’s default companion.

Google’s editors highlighted 10 extensions they say helped people get more done, learn faster, and browse on their own terms. Many of the picks revolve around turning Chrome into something more proactive -- from summarizing pages and taking meeting notes, to teaching languages and helping students master tricky subjects.

It's likely no surprise to anyone that AI helpers sit at the heart of this year's collection, with a dedicated AI browsing companions section. Monica and Sider are all-in-one assistants built into the sidebar, HARPA AI mixes automation with AI prompts, while QuillBot remains a favorite for tightening writing and offering quick AI paraphrasing.

The Work and Learning section features tools that take the stress out of note-taking and studying. Fireflies.ai and Bluedot record, transcribe, and summarize virtual meetings directly in Chrome, which is especially useful for students and remote workers. QuestionAI can scan images or screenshots and walk users through complex topics step by step, while eJOY turns everyday browsing into a language-learning opportunity with dual subtitles, video dictionaries, and AI explanations.

The Creativity and Comparison picks lean into practicality rather than just AI gimmicks. Adobe Photoshop brings background removal, color adjustment, and quick edits directly into the browser, offering easy access to Photoshop Web, while Phia streamlines online shopping by comparing prices from multiple retailers in a single click.

Google’s 2025 Favorite Chrome Extensions:

• Monica

• Sider

• HARPA AI

• QuillBot

• Fireflies.ai

• Bluedot

• QuestionAI

• eJOY

• Adobe Photoshop

• Phia

Google says this year’s selections reflect how people actually use Chrome -- to learn, create, shop smarter, and offload repetitive tasks to AI instead of doing them manually.

Whether that trend continues in 2026 is anyone’s guess, but for now, the browser has never felt more like a personal assistant.

