Opera brings desktop AI features to its Android app

Opera has been adding artificial intelligence features to a number of its browsers recently, starting with the AI powered Opera Neon which it rolled out in invite only form in October, and then across Opera One and Opera GX.

Inevitably, the browser maker is now bringing artificial intelligence features to its Android app. The update, available today, adds contextual AI, which lets people use their current tab or webpage as part of a prompt, and visual intelligence, which allows them to attach images and files directly in the search bar for AI analysis.

Opera says the aim of this release is to bring its mobile browser closer to the AI experience already available in Opera One on desktop and will let people to use websites as context for queries, interact with images more naturally, and switch between search and AI with fewer taps.

The changes are meant to make AI tools feel like a normal part of browsing rather than a separate layer.

AI on Android

A new access point for AI sits directly beside the search box, making it easy to choose between a traditional search engine and Ask AI. Tapping the bar now brings up both options, so users can jump back and forth without switching menus.

Opera says it wanted a simpler way for people to use AI on the go, especially when they need quick summaries or explanations.

The visual intelligence upgrade lets people attach files straight from the search field. If you have a document that needs translating or a photo that need explaining, it can be dropped onto the input area, where the AI will process it and answer any potential follow up questions you might have.

The new feature works with both photos on your phone and images taken with the camera.

Contextual AI can cut down on the amount of text people need to type. The browser uses the current tab for context, meaning articles, technical papers, recipes, or guides can be handed to the AI in one move.

Only content from the specific tab is used, and browsing history or unrelated pages aren’t included. The context is also only sent when needed for a prompt, encrypted, and stored for a maximum of thirty days to support ongoing tasks before being automatically deleted from the company's servers. Opera stresses your data isn’t used for AI training or advertising.

The AI update is available through the Play Store.

