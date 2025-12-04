    • People search sites put healthcare workers' data at risk

    Doctor laptop healthcare

    A new study reveals the extent to which medical professionals’ personal information is publicly available online, leaving them vulnerable to stalking and other forms of threats.

    The report from data privacy and personal data removal service Incogni looks at 768 medical department heads from major US hospitals to see what personal information is publicly accessible and shows some concerning results.

    Of the 744 professionals whose basic information could be located, 71.9 percent had personal data exposed on at least one people search site. 39.7 percent were listed on five or more sites, and 26 percent appeared on 10 or more.

    Commonly available information includes email addresses, phone numbers, current addresses, relatives and spouses, property and assets ownership, and legal records. Some sites offer more sensitive details for a small fee, including education and career history, social media profiles, and photos.

    Interestingly younger department heads are less likely to be exposed, with 66 percent of Millennials, 74 percent of Gen X, and 77–83 percent of Baby Boomers and older professionals appearing on at least one site. This may be due to older individuals having had more time to generate data, such as multiple voter registrations, property records, marriage licenses and so on.

    State-level differences across the US are significant. In Nevada and New Mexico, all department heads investigated were found to be exposed. Alaska, Illinois, and Oklahoma had the lowest exposure rates at 43 percent, 46 percent, and 50 percent, respectively. Legislative factors, including Open Records Acts, may contribute to these disparities.

    "It is deeply concerning to learn how easily medical workers’ addresses, phone numbers, and family details can be found on the Internet,” says Darius Belejevas, head of Incogni. “These professionals spend their days trying to help people, and should not have to worry about being targeted by disgruntled families or troubled patients. Our study highlights the urgent need for stronger privacy protections and for healthcare professionals to be vigilant about protecting their personal information.”

    You can find out more on the Incogni site.

    Image credit: yokhanomwan/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    People search sites put healthcare workers' data at risk

    New Darktrace features help guard against email attacks

    Opera brings desktop AI features to its Android app

    New AI cyber range launches to test autonomous AI agents under real attack conditions

    TeamGroup releases PD40 Mini, a lightweight USB4 drive built for fast transfers

    Proton launches end-to-end encrypted spreadsheets for secure collaboration

    Cybercrime landscape fragments as new groups emerge

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Dell has some terrible news for Microsoft about Windows 10

      10 Comments

    2. Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here, and this time it’s interactive and competitive

      1 Comment

    3. Power availability shapes future data center plans

      1 Comment

    4. Crucial brand to disappear as Micron shifts focus to AI data center memory

      1 Comment

    5. Google will make it easy to switch to vertical tabs in Chrome

      1 Comment

    6. How biometrics are reshaping authentication [Q&A]

      1 Comment

    7. Opera brings upgraded Google AI to its browsers

      1 Comment

    8. YouTube Music now offers an AI enhanced 2025 listening recap

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    Categories

    AI Technology Software Hardware Security

    Quick Links

    About Us Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Sitemap

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.