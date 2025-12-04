People search sites put healthcare workers' data at risk

A new study reveals the extent to which medical professionals’ personal information is publicly available online, leaving them vulnerable to stalking and other forms of threats.

The report from data privacy and personal data removal service Incogni looks at 768 medical department heads from major US hospitals to see what personal information is publicly accessible and shows some concerning results.

Of the 744 professionals whose basic information could be located, 71.9 percent had personal data exposed on at least one people search site. 39.7 percent were listed on five or more sites, and 26 percent appeared on 10 or more.

Commonly available information includes email addresses, phone numbers, current addresses, relatives and spouses, property and assets ownership, and legal records. Some sites offer more sensitive details for a small fee, including education and career history, social media profiles, and photos.

Interestingly younger department heads are less likely to be exposed, with 66 percent of Millennials, 74 percent of Gen X, and 77–83 percent of Baby Boomers and older professionals appearing on at least one site. This may be due to older individuals having had more time to generate data, such as multiple voter registrations, property records, marriage licenses and so on.

State-level differences across the US are significant. In Nevada and New Mexico, all department heads investigated were found to be exposed. Alaska, Illinois, and Oklahoma had the lowest exposure rates at 43 percent, 46 percent, and 50 percent, respectively. Legislative factors, including Open Records Acts, may contribute to these disparities.

"It is deeply concerning to learn how easily medical workers’ addresses, phone numbers, and family details can be found on the Internet,” says Darius Belejevas, head of Incogni. “These professionals spend their days trying to help people, and should not have to worry about being targeted by disgruntled families or troubled patients. Our study highlights the urgent need for stronger privacy protections and for healthcare professionals to be vigilant about protecting their personal information.”

You can find out more on the Incogni site.

Image credit: yokhanomwan/depositphotos.com