Proton launches end-to-end encrypted spreadsheets for secure collaboration

Spreadsheets are essential to modern businesses, used to plan budgets, manage inventory, supervise members, and organize proprietary data. But organizations are becoming increasingly concerned that these tools can leave their internal data exposed to surveillance, tracking, and AI training.

This why Proton is launching Proton Sheets, an easy-to-use private spreadsheet that lets teams collaborate while keeping control of their data.

Everything users enter, including metadata like filenames, is secure, private, and can only be accessed with their permission. There’s an intuitive interface which will be immediately familiar to spreadsheet users, with no need for retraining. It encrypts everything automatically, letting users focus on organizing and managing the data that matters without reducing productivity.

“With the launch of Proton Sheets, we are not just closing the productivity gap -- we are reclaiming data sovereignty for businesses and individuals alike,” says Anant Vijay Singh, head of product at Proton Drive. “The reality today is that most spreadsheet tools come from Big Tech giants whose entire business models are built on exploiting user data. Now, with AI woven deeply into these platforms, the risks have escalated exponentially. Every keystroke, every formula you enter can feed into their AI training pipelines. This is an unacceptable trade-off. Users deserve a future free from hidden surveillance and invasive data mining. That’s why we built Proton Sheets: a robust, privacy-first alternative that puts control, security, and trust back where they belong -- firmly in users hands.”

Other features include allowing users to easily turn numbers into charts and graphs for instant insights. Proton Sheets supports most commonly used formulas to handle everyday and advanced calculation needs without any additional training required. And with real-time collaboration teams can work together seamlessly with live editing and instant updates.

You can find out more on the Proton site.

Image credit: Proton