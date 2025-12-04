TeamGroup releases PD40 Mini, a lightweight USB4 drive built for fast transfers

TeamGroup has launched a new portable storage option for users who want fast transfers in a small, pocketable format, and don't want to rely on the cloud for large or sensitive files. The PD40 Mini External SSD is a USB4 drive capable of read speeds up to 4,000MB/s and write speeds up to 3,500MB/s, making it far faster than most everyday portable SSDs.

The PD40, which shares its look with the previously released PD20, is just 75mm in length and weighs 22g, making it one of the smallest high speed USB4 drives available. The drive is built with a rubberized, textured shell to improve grip, and it comes in a smart black and red finish.

There's an integrated lanyard hole so it can be attached to a bag or key loop, and the drive comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, so it can hold anything from everyday documents to large project folders or sizable photo collections.

USB4 Type-C

The drive works with Windows, macOS, and Linux without extra configuration, and connects to devices using USB4 Type-C connector. It's compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 devices and a Type-C to Type-C cable is included. You'll need an adapter or different cable if you want to use it with older Type-A devices.

The PD40 is IP54 rated, meaning it can handle light dust and water splashes, and a silicone cover (which you can see in the image above) will shield the Type-C port when the drive is in a bag or pocket. TeamGroup includes a five year warranty, providing a some reassurance if the drive is used daily in different environments.

There's no word on pricing, but it will be available soon from all the usual retailers include Newegg and Amazon.

What do you think about this tiny USB4 SSD? Let us know in the comments.