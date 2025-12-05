Apple announces more changes at the top

Having only recently announced a new vice president of AI, Apple has now said that there are other changes coming at the company. This time around, it is the position of general counsel that is changing, with Jennifer Newstead taking the role next year after becoming Apple’s senior vice president. She is moving from her previous role as chief legal officer at Meta.

On top of this, Apple says that its vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, will retire in late January 2026.

Making the announcement, Apple says: “Jennifer Newstead will become Apple’s general counsel on March 1, 2026, following a transition of duties from Kate Adams, who has served as Apple’s general counsel since 2017. She will join Apple as senior vice president in January, reporting to CEO Tim Cook and serving on Apple’s executive team”.

The company goes on to say:

In addition, Lisa Jackson, vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, will retire in late January 2026. The Government Affairs organization will transition to Adams, who will oversee the team until her retirement late next year, after which it will be led by Newstead. Newstead’s title will become senior vice president, General Counsel and Government Affairs, reflecting the combining of the two organizations. The Environment and Social Initiatives teams will report to Apple chief operating officer Sabih Khan.

Speaking about taking on the new position, Jackson said:

Apple is a remarkable company and it has been a true honor to lead such important work here. I have been lucky to work with leaders who understand that reducing our environmental impact is not just good for the environment, but good for business, and that we can do well by doing good. And I am incredibly grateful to the teams I’ve had the privilege to lead at Apple, for the innovations they’ve helped create and inspire, and for the advocacy they’ve led on behalf of our users with governments around the world. I have every confidence that Apple will continue to have a profoundly positive impact on the planet and its people.

She is to replace Kate Adams who retires later this year. CEO Tim Cook says of her: “Kate has been an integral part of the company for the better part of a decade, having provided critical advice while always advocating on behalf of our customers’ right to privacy and protecting Apple’s right to innovate”.

Full details of the executive transitions can be found here.

Image credit: jovannig/depositphotos.com