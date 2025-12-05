Google reveals Year in Search 2025

In addition to the roundups of individual media consumption by individuals, companies such as Google also use this time of year to look at things more globally. As in previous years, the company has now launched its Year in Search.

Google’s Year in Search 2025 covers not only its famous search engine, but also searches conducted in Google Maps.

Google has created an interactive web site that lets users drill down through the data by country, or stick with looking at things on a global basis.

Launching the 2025 edition of Year in Search, Google says:

2025 was the year an American became pope, 'KPop Demon Hunters' topped the charts and new AI breakthroughs captured people's imaginations. These moments and many others inspired people around the world to follow their curiosity in new ways. With new AI capabilities in Google Search, people asked questions in more conversational ways, like they would while talking to a friend. This year, we saw people asking “What’s the deal with…” queries more than ever. (One popular example? “What’s the deal with 6-7?”) And we weren’t just looking for quick answers: People want to understand more about the world around them. Searches for “Tell me about…” are up 70% year over year, and queries starting with “How do I…” reached an all-time high with a 25% increase from last year. And the latter included timely questions like “How do I know if my Labubu is real?,” which rose to the top.

The site is broken down into a number of categories such a Trending, Lifestyle, Entertainment and Sports, with various subcategories within containing more specific stats.

Unsurprisingly, there is a ”Catch Me Up in AI mode” option for every single catgory and subcategory.

Take a look at Year in Search here, and see what have proved to be popular search terms around the world through the course of 2025.