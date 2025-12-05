    • Microsoft is preparing to give the Windows 11 Run dialog a much-needed makeover

    New Run dialog

    Despite its age, there are many inconsistencies to be found in Windows 11. New-look aspects sit alongside components which have not been updated since the days of Windows 10, or even earlier.

    As part of the continual evolution of the operating system, Microsoft has plans to bring a visual update to the Run dialog. What does this UI update mean?

    Microsoft has not made any official announcements about the changes that are coming to the Run dialog, but that has not stopped Phantom Of Earth from uncovering what is on the horizon.

    In Windows 11 build 26534 Microsoft has quietly added a version of the Run dialog with a visual refresh which brings it much more in line with other modern aspects of Windows.

    Phantom Of Earth shared an image of the updated version of the Run dialog on X:

    While the change is not a massive one, it remains significant. The update not only brings this component of Windows up to date with Microsoft’s modern look, there are also UX changes which many will appreciate.

    The larger look of the Run dialog is a welcome tweak. It is not gigantic, but it is larger, and things are given space to breathe rather than feeling cramped.

    Taking cues from tools found in PowerToys, as you type in the larger text entry field, a list of recent commands is displayed for easy selection. Icons are also shown for entries where appropriate to help aid at-a-glance identification.

    Interestingly, Microsoft has – for now at least – taken the decision to make the lew look option. It is not enabled by default, and must be manually selected from the System > Advanced section of Settings. Here there is a new “Run dialog” toggle which bears the description: “Use the modern Rn dialog when pressing Win+R”.

    It is not known when Microsoft will give this a wider rollout or when it will be considered feature-complete, but the groundwork has been done.

    What do you think of the change? Does it feel like an important and helpful update, or does it feel more like change for the sake of change? Share your thoughts below.

    

