Tuxedo unveils Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop for high performance workloads

Tuxedo Computers has launched its latest Linux laptop, the Gemini 17 Gen4. The new 17.3 inch notebook is designed as as a desktop replacement and combines an Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics and a 2560 x 1440 240Hz display. It's aimed at users who want workstation performance in a portable form.

The Gemini 17 Gen4 is built around on Intel’s Core i9 14900HX, a 24 core chip with eight performance cores and sixteen efficiency cores. It supports up to 32 threads with Hyperthreading and can reach up to 5.8GHz on single core loads. Tuxedo allows the CPU to draw up to 115W in this chassis. Under lighter workloads, the efficiency cores handle most tasks so the system can keep fan speeds low.

Tuxedo Gemini 17 Gen4 graphics

The laptop version of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU runs at up to 140W, and has 12GB GDDR7, so it can handle demanding 3D rendering, video editing tasks, and modern gaming.

The Gemini 17 Gen4 supports up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 memory, and two M.2 slots allow for up to 8TB of SSD storage.

The 17.3 inch display's color coverage extends to 100% of the DCI P3 gamut, a wider range than sRGB, which makes the panel suitable for high-res photo work and other media tasks. Two USB C ports with DisplayPort 2.1 support and an HDMI 2.1 port will allow the laptop to drive three external monitors alongside its own screen for up to a four display workspace.

It also offers four USB ports in total, USB C charging up to 100W, a 2 in 1 audio jack and a wired network connection through an RJ45 port.

The Gemini 17 Gen4 is just under 2.9cm thick and weighs 2.8kg. That places it in desktop replacement territory, although moving it between rooms or occasionally taking it on the road shouldn’t be difficult.

Like other Tuxedo products, the Gemini 17 Gen4 is offered with full Linux support, including preinstalled drivers and Tuxedo’s own management tools. You can choose from Tuxedo OS, Ubuntu 24.04 with optional full disk encryption, or Windows 11. It's available to preorder now, priced from €1,805.

What do you think about Tuxedo's new Gemini 17 Gen4 laptop? Let us know in the comments.