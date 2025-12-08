Meta has acquired Limitless, a startup that produces AI-powered wearables

Limitless has announced that it has been acquired by Meta. Formerly known as Rewind, Limitless is a company that says, “our vision is to free the human mind from its biological limitations”.

To this end, the company produces AI-powered wearable, including a pendant that can record and transcribe conversations. Numerous usage scenarios have been put forward, including helping people with dementia, ADHD or Alzheimer’s.

The acquisition marks the next stage of Meta’s investment in artificial intelligence. The social media giant has already invested heavily in glasses-style wearables with augmented reality and artificial intelligence components to them, so additional styles of wearable seem like a fairly natural progression.

Announcing the acquisition, Limitless co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker says:

I'm excited to share that Limitless has been acquired by Meta. I'm going to share why we joined forces, what this means for customers, and what comes next. First, why? When we started Limitless five years ago, the world was very different. AI was a pipe dream to many. Hardware startups were considered unfundable, and a business that did both AI and hardware would have been considered ludicrous. But today is different. The world has changed. We're no longer working on a weird fringe idea. We're building a future that now seems inevitable. We're not alone. Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables. We share this vision and we'll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life. What does this mean for existing customers? Good news. We will continue to support existing Pendant customers for at least another year, but we'll no longer sell the Pendant to new customers. You'll no longer need to pay a subscription, and existing customers get the Unlimited Plan for free. That said, we will be sunsetting non-Pendant functionality like Rewind, and there'll be updates to regional availability. For continuing customers, you will need to agree to our updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Whether you choose to continue to use the Pendant or not, your data will remain safe.

Recognizing that the acquisition is not something that will sit well with everyone, Limitless is giving customers the option to pack up their data and run if this makes them feel more comfortable:

We just launched a feature to make it easy to export all of your data. And of course, if you want to delete all of your data, that is also very easy to do within the app.

He also posted a video about the acquisition to YouTube:

Meta is yet to say a great deal about the acquisition, but the company did provide a short statement to TechCrunch: