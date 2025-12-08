NordVPN expands its security suite with a new email protection feature

NordVPN has added a new tool to its security suite for macOS and Windows, introducing email protection for users facing growing phishing and malware threats. The feature checks links inside emails as you open them in a browser and displays visual alerts when it identifies unsafe destinations. It then gives users real time guidance before they click anything risky.

Email protection checks each visible link in an open message and compares it with threat intelligence data. If a link leads to a site tied to phishing, malware, or other harmful activity, the system alerts users immediately so that they can take the relevant steps to avoid it.

“Email protection activates before malicious link threats can strike and cause damage,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. “It’s a proactive layer of defense that helps reduce the success rate of phishing campaigns and other online threats targeting users through email.”

When a user opens an email in a supported browser, the feature scans every visible link in real time. It checks each address against NordVPN’s list of known harmful websites and marks anything unsafe. A red shield icon appears next to a risky link, and hovering over the icon reveals a short warning that explains why it's been flagged. A banner at the top of the message also summarizes any detected threats.

If an email contains multiple unsafe links, the banner groups them together. For example, if one link is tied to malware and another to a scam, the banner will show “Scam and malware” while the email remains open.

NordVPN Privacy

NordVPN says the new feature focuses on privacy as well as safety. It only analyzes links and doesn’t read or store email content. Users don’t need to give the app full access to their inbox because the scanning process only runs once messages are opened.

The company says it checks links locally whenever possible and sends only minimal metadata, such as the link itself, to its threat detection systems.

Users can turn the feature on or off at any time via the Threat Protection Pro settings menu. Email content is never saved or shared, keeping the focus on private and controlled on device protection.

“Phishing emails exploit human behavior by creating a sense of urgency or curiosity. It often prompts users to click without considering the risks,” says Virbickas. “A single click may direct users to fraudulent websites that steal credentials or install malware. Active link analysis in email protection verifies the true destination of each link, providing users with a visual warning before they engage with potential scams."

