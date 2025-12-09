AI is set to reshape software development in 2026

In order to thrive in 2026 developers will need to align human creativity with AI, delivering software that is not only faster and smarter, but also more transparent, more intuitive, and more human-centered than ever before.

This is the conclusion of the latest software development trends report from Infragistics. It looks at how AI-driven intelligence, predictive UX, adaptive design systems, and ethical data governance will define the next era of digital innovation and what technology leaders can do to prepare.

“We will face unprecedented pressure to strengthen privacy protections and data governance frameworks in the coming year,” says Jason Beres, COO of Infragistics. “In 2026, the winners in SaaS will be those that offer transparency, user control, and integrated governance tools while maintaining agility. Customers will increasingly favor software that can prove compliance and demonstrate ethical stewardship of personal data.”

It predicts that AI will reshape development roles rather than replace them. Among companies already using AI, 55 percent report new job creation, with 63 percent adding up to 25 new roles -- according to the 2025 Reveal Software Development Challenges survey.

“AI will undoubtedly reshape the developer landscape, but it won’t replace developers -- it will elevate them,” says Konstantin Dinev, director of product development. “Routine coding tasks will be increasingly automated, allowing developers to focus on architecture, design, innovation, and problem-solving. The most successful developers will be those who learn to collaborate with AI tools, not compete against them.”

AI is also set to transform analytics with business intelligence moving from dashboard-driven experiences to contextual, conversational, and insight-on-demand interactions. The report suggests it will change work management too, the line between human and digital work will blur as AI becomes a true teammate within work management platforms. Instead of simply automating tasks, AI will orchestrate workflows, anticipate roadblocks, coordinate resources, and be an active collaborator in seamless work management.

The full report is available on the Infragistics site.

Image credit: Aleksandar Ilic/Dreamstime.com