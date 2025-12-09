Apple and Google are working together to simplify moving between iOS and Android

Google and Apple each have their own ecosystems, and they are understandably keen for people to remain within them. But the reality is that people who start off with an Android handset may one day decide that they want to jump into the world of iPhone; conversely it is far from unknown for iPhone users to take the decision to embrace Android.

Making the switch from one mobile platform to another is not impossible, but it can be something of an arduous task. The lack of compatibility or interoperability between iOS and Android has meant that moving data between different types of device is a time-consuming and frustrating process. But new collaboration between Apple and Google means that things should start to become a good deal simpler.

For two rival companies to work together may not be unknown, but it is certainly not common. This is particularly true when the collaborative work is centered around helping people move to the rival’s products and services. Despite the rarity, this is what is now happening between the two giants of technology.

As noted by 9to5Google, owners of Pixel devices now have access to the latest preview build of Google’s mobile operating system – namely Android Canary 2512. The build is available for Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and GSI.

As part of the setup process of this – and future – builds, Google is introducing new data transfer options. Apple is doing the same with the iOS 26 developer betas further down the line.

For now, this is just the start. Over time, as things are tested, both Google and Apple will add more options to transfer different types of data between platforms.

9to5Google says:

The latest Android Canary build is available today and it features work by Apple and Google to make switching between Android and iPhone devices easier. A joint collaboration between the two companies aims to make transferring data between Android and iOS easier. Google and Apple tell us that this will be available during the device setup process. This work is beginning to go live today with Android Canary 2512 (ZP11.251121.010) on all Pixel devices, while this is coming with a future iOS 26 developer beta. Ahead of launch, this easier switching will add more functionality and support for additional data types that are transferred over.

As this is only in the Canary build of Android, it could be quite some time before this data transfer option makes its way to the main release branch. It is not quite clear when it is something that will be made available to non-Pixel devices.

The timeline for Apple integrating this functionality into iOS is not known either, but with fewer devices to consider, it could be argued that it has an easier time ahead of it than Google.

Image credit: Artem Podrez