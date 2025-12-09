Ashampoo announces Burning Studio 27 with smarter ripping and better audiobook tools

Most new computers don’t come with optical drives anymore, but a surprising number of people still create discs for use in cars, stereos, DVD players, and older devices that can’t read from USB or cloud storage.

Burning tools have, inevitably, become less common as a result, but there’s still demand for reliable software that can handle audio discs, backups, and simple video creation. Ashampoo’s latest update aims to cover that space with a refreshed version of its long-running disc burning tool.

Ashampoo Burning Studio 27 introduces support for higher audio sample rates, such as WAV files up to 48 kHz, along with the AAC format. These additions are aimed at users who still rip music from CDs or want cleaner exports.

The updated CD database is designed to identify tracks with improved accuracy across different modules, which could be useful when dealing with older discs without clear metadata.

Burning Studio 27 improvements

An expanded audiobook feature now detects multi-part files even when the embedded information is inconsistent, and it arranges them automatically.

The software has also been given a smart refresh with a lighter interface and an optional darker skin. This should improve clarity and keep the things consistent when switching between tools for burning, copying, ripping, or backing up files.

Behind the scenes tweaks focus on stability, security, and wider compatibility with modern Windows hardware and will come in handy when working with external USB DVD drives or older burners that still rely on basic drivers.

Burning Studio 27 offers tools for data discs, simple movie creation with an H.265 decoder, audio discs with cover generation, and photo slideshows. It includes a useful feature for switching sources quickly, better car support for track ordering, and an improved search function for covers.

It also offers intermediate buffering to improve reliability during larger projects, something that could help reduce errors, and disc failure, when working with external burners.

Pricing starts at $10 and includes a free 30-day trial.

What do you think about the new Burning Studio 27? Let us know in the comments.