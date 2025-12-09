    • New report warns of looming agentic AI and quantum fraud risks

    A new identity fraud report from AU10TIX looks at how fraud is shifting from isolated attempts to adaptive, self-optimizing systems, and the need for early-warning intelligence to reshape the future of fraud prevention amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

    “Fraud is no longer a static event; it’s a living signal moving through networks and devices,” says Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. “At AU10TIX, we see the daily challenges our customers face as fraud evolves faster than ever. Our mission is to protect them, not just by responding to attacks, but by anticipating them. Our early-warning system helps ensure their businesses stay one step ahead, detecting risk before truth starts to drift.”

    What began as ‘repeaters,’ recycled fraud behaviors that appeared across platforms, over time revealed distinct patterns that, once connected across industries, showed that seemingly isolated incidents were actually rehearsals for more adaptive attacks. These repeated signals have evolved into coordinated ecosystems powered by Fraud-as-a-Service and automated feedback loops.

    The report warns of two emerging trends in digital deception, agentic AI, or self-directed fraud engines, capable of autonomously creating and adapting synthetic identities, and quantum risk which threatens to upend the mathematical foundations of today’s encryption standards.

    To counter these risks, AU10TIX is introducing a Predictive Resilience Framework that integrates anomaly intelligence with quantum-resilient cryptography across verification events. By uniting three interdependent stages -- hash, encrypt, and predict -- this unified model protects both the mathematics and the mechanics of trust.

    The report also identifies several pointers to next year’s fraud landscape. Presentation spoofing is forecast to increase 100 percent in 2026, this includes any attempt to deceive a biometric or document verification system by presenting a fake or manipulated input instead of a live, genuine person or authentic document.

    Identity drift, gradual, subtle, or unauthorized change in a user's device metadata, behavior, or credential history over time, is forecast to increase 60.7 percent in 2026. Credential replay is forecast to increase 36.4 percent in 2026 too, this is where malicious actors intercept valid data (such as usernames, passwords, or session tokens) and fraudulently reuse or replay that data to gain unauthorized access or perform prohibited actions.

    You can see the full report on the AU10TIX site.

    Image credit: Arsenii Palivoda/Dreamstime.com

