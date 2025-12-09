WhatsApp is bringing a new, softer look to chats

In apps, there are some changes which are gamechangers, others which are aesthetically pleasing, others still which sit somewhere else. Such is the latest change visible in the newest beta version of the Android edition of WhatsApp.

We have already seen various color and theme options introduced that make it easier than ever to personalize the look of chats, be that for differentiating between them more easily, or something else entirely. Now a more subtle change is on the way which introduces a softness which has been absent.

Spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.36.16 update, there is a change to chat bubbles within the app. On the face of things, the change is a very small one, but it is an important injection of UI rounding which helps create a gentler messaging environment.

As a part of the process of modernizing the look of WhatsApp, Meta is tweaking the appearance of message bubbles by loosening up the tight rounded corners that have existed for some time now. Visible in the screenshot above, the new look to the right is a gentler curve which is not only easier on the eye, but introduces more breathing space for messages.

The change was spotted by WABetaInfo, with the site saying:

WhatsApp is testing the implementation of updated message bubbles with a more rounded design, scheduled for release in a future update. The current message bubble style features slightly rounded corners that give conversations a tidy but familiar look, a design choice that has quietly shaped the app's visual identity for years. Although the curvature is modest, it creates a sense of order that feels almost automatic when opening a chat. This compact form has become so familiar that it blends into daily use without drawing much attention. It also helps users scan through busy group chats, as the structure naturally separates each reply in a straightforward way. The current design has maintained a steady presence even as the app introduced new features and visual tweaks around it. Users often perceive it as dependable simply because it has remained mostly unchanged for so long. Still, its relatively subtle rounding carries a hint of the app’s early Android aesthetic, which makes upcoming changes more noticeable. This enduring familiarity is part of what has made the current bubble style feel comfortable and reliable for everyday use. The upcoming bubble design will adopt a softer and more pronounced rounded appearance that immediately changes the mood of the conversation space. The new bubbles will be taller and more pill shaped, creating a smoother flow between messages and giving each bubble a gentler presence on the screen. This updated style will add a touch of modernity that stands out even during quick interactions. Many users may sense this shift right away because it subtly changes how the chat window feels, even when nothing else in the interface moves.

The change is in line with the approach taken by other apps recently, and while easily dismissed as being an insignificant tweak, it is something that is likely to impact on the user experience more than users might first expect.

It is worth remembering that this is currently a test, and WhatsApp does not want to freak its users out with massive changes. As such, it is likely that this is a design aesthetic that will gradually evolve further over time as the developers work towards a new vision.