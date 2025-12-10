    • Adobe launches Photoshop, Express and Acrobat inside ChatGPT -- for free

    Adobe in ChatGPT

    Adobe has launched Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat inside ChatGPT, giving the AI platform’s 800 million weekly users direct access to its most popular creative and productivity tools.

    The integration combines Adobe’s image editing knowhow with ChatGPT’s conversational interface, allowing people to edit photos, design content and transform documents simply by describing what they want to do.

    The new apps are designed to make creativity more accessible, allowing users to edit images, adjust brightness or contrast, and apply effects in Photoshop without leaving the chat. Adobe Express offers templates and design tools for invitations, social posts and other projects, while Acrobat allows editing, merging and organizing PDFs directly in a conversation.

    The apps are powered by agentic AI and the Model Context Protocol, building on earlier releases such as Acrobat Studio and AI Assistants for Photoshop and Express. These allow people to create and tweak creative content using natural language, while still offering the precision of Adobe’s popular features.

    Summoning Adobe in ChatGPT

    To use the apps, all you need to do is type the name of the tool, followed by an instruction, and ChatGPT will launch it. For example, asking Photoshop to blur a background will cause the app to spring into life and guide you through the process.

    The apps offer a number of customization options. Photoshop supports fine-tuning of image settings and creative effects, while Express provides a library of professional designs that can be animated or customized. Acrobat offers features such as text extraction, file compression and redaction of sensitive details, all within the chat.

    Adobe says that while these apps are now available inside ChatGPT, anyone in need of more advanced functionality can move seamlessly into the native (paid) versions of Photoshop, Express or Acrobat.

    The apps are free to ChatGPT users globally and available now on desktop, web and iOS, with Adobe Express also on Android. Support for Photoshop and Acrobat on Android is set to be added "soon".

    What do you think about Adobe bringing Photoshop, Express and Acrobat into ChatGPT? Let us know in the comments.

