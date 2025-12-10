    • Asus ROG launches Raikiri II Xbox wireless controller in the US

    Asus ROG Raikiri II Xbox controller

    Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) has announced the US retail availability of the Raikiri II Xbox Wireless controller, the company’s first Xbox certified wireless gamepad. On sale through Best Buy, it supports Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PCs, and several of Asus' handheld systems including the ROG Ally and Ally X.

    The controller uses tunneling magnetoresistance joysticks rather than traditional mechanical designs in order to reduce drift and improve motion accuracy and energy efficiency. It promises a 1000Hz polling rate in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes on PC, supported by ROG's SpeedNova wireless technology, which reduces input latency.

    Xbox buttons

    The Raikiri II includes four rear buttons that can be remapped, along with triggers that can switch between a short micro switch response and full travel analog input. The face buttons, bumpers, and directional pad use micro switches rather than membrane contacts, to boost durability and consistency over time.

    The controller was reportedly developed alongside the ROG Ally handheld and includes the same command center and library shortcut buttons found on that device, as well as shared surface textures intended to create a consistent feel across devices.

    Connectivity is handled through a tri mode system that includes 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and USB C and the controller can switch between platforms without re pairing. Battery life reaches up to 50 hours in 2.4GHz mode, but that's when lighting, vibration, and audio features are all turned off.

    The Raikiri II also supports ROG Gear Link, a browser based configuration tool that runs without local software installation. Through Gear Link, users can remap buttons, adjust vibration, tune joystick response curves, recalibrate triggers, and manage onboard profiles from a web browser.

    Asus ROG bundles several accessories with the controller, including a hard carrying case, a charging stand, a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, and two interchangeable joystick caps. The controller can be charged while inside the case, so it can remain powered during travel.

    The Raikiri II Xbox Wireless controller is available to buy now, priced at $189.99 at Best Buy.

