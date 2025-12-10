Bugcrowd boosts security resilience with new AI features

With attackers moving faster using AI tools and attack surfaces growing more complex, security teams need solutions that remove manual work, deliver secure, context-aware intelligence instantly, and help them shift toward a pre-emptive security model.

This is why Bugcrowd is launching new functionality in the form of Bugcrowd AI Triage Assistant and Bugcrowd AI Analytics, to bring unprecedented speed and intelligence and insights to the process of building security resilience.

"With the rapid pace of sophisticated AI-driven attacks, our goal is to help customers make faster, better decisions affecting their security strategy, including ones that set the foundation for preemptive security. AI Triage Assistant and AI Analytics are central to that mission,” says Braden Russell, CPO of Bugcrowd. “It's not about replacing human intuition, but augmenting it with powerful AI insights. Using that approach to help security teams see the bigger picture within each submission, as well as the hidden trends affecting the whole organization, we're enabling them to make smarter, faster decisions that fundamentally improve their organization's security posture."

AI Triage Assistant serves as a secure, conversational AI agent that transforms vulnerability triage efficiency by providing immediate, contextual insights about a specific vulnerability. It identifies risk in real time, providing immediate, deep insights into specific vulnerabilities, empowering analysts to quickly determine real-world security risk. There are one-click prompt starters for quick distillation of complex findings and enables drilling down for deep technical insights through plain-language follow-up questions. It also allows ‘zooming out’ to analyze broader trends across entire testing programs

AI Analytics complements this with organization-level intelligence, providing AI-powered dashboards that turn static security reporting into a conversational, chatbot-like experience. It delivers immediate, accurate answers about security posture, organizational trends, and tester performance. In addition it provides understanding of drivers behind trends (such as growth in a specific type of vulnerability) for faster, better security decisions, and reveals patterns across all security testing to measure its impact and demonstrate progress across the entire organization.

Bugcrowd has also announced the general availability of AI Connect, which was previously released in beta in August. AI Connect enables customers to securely integrate their internal AI stacks with real-time vulnerability data from the Bugcrowd Platform via Model Context Protocol (MCP).

"Security teams today face unprecedented challenges in managing the growing complexity of modern attack surfaces," says Dr. David Brumley, chief AI and science officer at Bugcrowd. "Our recent AI innovations represent our vision for the future of security testing -- where human creativity and machine speed work in harmony. By investing heavily in AI capabilities that complement our global hacker community, we're delivering a platform that doesn't just find vulnerabilities but transforms how organizations understand and manage their security risk landscape."

Image credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com