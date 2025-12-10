Kioxia announces the Exceria Pro G2 -- its fastest consumer SSD to date

Kioxia has taken the wraps of the Exceria Pro G2 SSD, a new flagship in its Exceria personal SSD range. The drive targets enthusiasts and professional users who need very high throughput from PCIe 5.0 storage, and uses the the Japanese memory maker’s BiCS Flash TLC 3D memory and an updated performance controller.

The Exceria Pro G2 reaches sequential read speeds of up to 14,900MB/s and write speeds of up to 13,700MB/s, placing it among the fastest consumer SSDs announced to date. The drive also promises solid random read and write performance, reaching up to 2.3m random read IOPS and 1.95m random write IOPS, which helps improve responsiveness when handling large projects, media assets, and modern games.

The Exceria Pro G2 comes in the M.2 2280 form factor and in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities. It's designed to maintain sustained performance under heavy and continuous use, rather than focusing solely on short burst speeds. The combination of its flash memory and controller design should result in consistent throughput during prolonged workloads.

Paul Rowan, vice president and chief marketing officer at Kioxia Europe, said storage performance now plays a central role in how high end systems feel to use. “For gamers, creators, and tech enthusiasts, storage performance is no longer just a technical metric; it’s a critical component of the experience,” he said. “With the Exceria Pro G2, we are delivering uncompromising PCIe 5.0 performance."

Rowan added that the drive is aimed at users who want to extract as much performance as possible from modern platforms. “It’s designed for users who need every last bit of speed their system can offer, providing the responsive and fluid experience that high end computing demands,” he said.

Kioxia positions the Exceria Pro G2 at the top of its personal SSD portfolio, which includes the Exceria Basic series based on PCIe 4.0, the Exceria G3 series, and the Exceria Plus G4 line, which also uses PCIe 5.0.

The drive is suited to high end desktop PCs, next generation gaming hardware, and professional content creation systems that rely on sustained data throughput.

As PCIe 5.0 support becomes more common on consumer platforms, SSDs like the Exceria Pro G2 will push storage performance well beyond what PCIe 4.0 drives currently deliver.

There's no word on pricing or availability yet, but we should know more soon.

What do you think about PCIe 5.0 SSDs pushing toward 15GB/s speeds? Let us know in the comments.