Spotify brings music videos to the US

Having started life as a music streaming platform, Spotify gradually branched out in podcasts and audio books. The latest development sees the online giant launching music videos for users in the US and Canada.

As is pretty standard for Spotify, the roll-out of music video support comes with various caveats. Not only is this limited to people living in the US and Canada, it is also a beta feature, so it is subject to change and possible starting wobbles. But there is another key consideration.

Perhaps the most notable things about music videos on Spotify is that they are only available to paying Spotify Premium subscribers. Spotify has already test music video in more then a hundred markets, and it is not clear what, if any changes, have been made in bringing the features to these two new regions.

What is also not clear is how this will change the streaming landscape, and where Spotify is positioning itself within it. Music videos are already available in numerous places, including YouTube and Vimeo, so what will Spotify offer? The company says:

For decades, music videos have done more than just accompany a song; they’ve shaped style, started conversations, and helped us fall in love with our favorite artists. Now, music videos in beta are rolling out to Premium users in the U.S. and Canada, bringing fans even closer to the music they love. This expansion gives millions more listeners access to a catalog of official music videos, from studio versions to live performances and covers. The initial video catalog is limited for now while the feature is in beta, but stay tuned as availability will grow quickly over the coming months.

While ostensibly a feature that will benefit music fans, Spotify also highlights the ways in which it believes artists can gain from music video support: “Music videos join a suite of features like Countdown Pages, Canvas, and Clips that help artists connect with their fans on Spotify. Artists and their teams can learn more on our brand new music videos landing page on the Spotify for Artists site. And with this launch, fans can continue experiencing the full world of an artist, beyond just their sound”.

Elsewhere in its announcement, Spotify says:

Music videos are a proven way to help build fandom. After a fan engages with an artist’s music video, they’re more likely to dive deeper into their artistry. We’ve seen that when fans discover a track with a music video on Spotify, they’re 34% more likely to stream it again and 24% more likely to save or share it in the following week. This is especially true for super listeners, who go on to actively stream the artist 85% more in the next month, on average.

The catalog of videos is, as Spotify concedes, limited to start with, but says that this will change. There are likely to be behind-the-scenes deals for exclusives, and there is the promise that all US and Canada based Premium subscribers can expect access by the end of this month.

Spotify provides the following instructions for accessing videos: