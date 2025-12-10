Strip the AI from Windows 11 with this handy script

If you hate the endless AI that Microsoft is cramming into Windows 11, you are far from alone. While the company may believe that everything can be enhanced with artificial intelligence, there are plenty of users who are yet to be convinced.

Now, there are certainly steps you can take to avoid the AI-ificiation of Windows 11 – including sticking with Windows 10 – but it can take time to implement all of the necessary settings. If only someone has created a script to automate the disabling of AI in Windows 11. Oh… they have. Here it is.

Over on GitHub, a user called zoicware has created a script to help Windows 11 users regain control of their computer. Billed as a way to “Force Remove Copilot, Recall and More in Windows 11” the script meets the needs of AI-haters.

The developer says:

The current 25H2 build of Windows 11 and future builds will include increasingly more AI features and components. This script aims to remove ALL of these features to improve user experience, privacy and security.

There is a lot to the script, as the release notes make clear:

Script Features

Disable Registry Keys Disable Copilot Disable Recall Disable Input Insights and typing data harvesting Copilot in Edge Image Creator in Paint Remove AI Fabric Service Disable AI Actions Disable AI in Paint Disable Voice Access Disable AI Voice Effects Disable AI in Settings Search

Prevent Reinstall of AI Packages Installs custom Windows Update package to prevent reinstall of AI packages in the CBS (Component-Based Servicing) store

Disable Copilot policies Disables policies related to Copilot and Recall in IntegratedServicesRegionPolicySet.json

Remove AI Appx Packages Removes all AI appx packages including Nonremovable packages and WindowsWorkload

Remove Recall Optional Feature

Remove AI Packages in CBS This will remove hidden and locked AI packages in the CBS (Component-Based Servicing) store

Remove AI Files This will do a full system cleanup removing all remaining AI installers, registry keys, and package files

Hide AI Components This will hide the settings page AI Components

Disable Rewrite AI Feature in Notepad

Remove Recall Tasks Forceably removes all instances of Recall's scheduled tasks



While this may seem like a lot – and, indeed, is – the developer admits that “unfortunately, not all features and settings can be disabled via a script”. Good news, however, there is also a guide to manually disabling even more!

The manual guide can be found here, while the automated script and instructions are here.

Thanks to XDA Developers for drawing attention to this delightful script.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos