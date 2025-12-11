    • AI use grows in the workplace but organizations struggle to secure the human element

    Human error head hands

    A new report reveals that security leaders are facing increased pressure in managing behavioral cybersecurity risk as the workforce transforms to include AI.

    The study from KnowBe4, of 700 cybersecurity leaders and 3,500 employees, finds incidents relating to the human element surged by 90 percent in the past year. Examples of ways these incidents can occur include social engineering attacks such as phishing or business email compromise (BEC), risky or malicious behavior and human error.

    It’s clear from the findings that humans are often the weak link in the chain. 93 percent of surveyed leaders reported incidents caused by cybercriminals exploiting employees. The report also shows a 57 percent increase in email-related incidents, showing that email remains the primary battleground. 64 percent of organizations fell victim to external attacks that exploited employees through email.

    Human error persists as a critical vulnerability too, as 90 percent of organizations experience incidents caused by employee mistakes. Added to which malicious insiders continue to threaten from within, accounting for incidents at 36 percent of organisations.

    No surprise then that 97 percent of cybersecurity leaders feel the need for increased budget allocations to bolster the security of the human element.

    At the same time while AI is driving productivity it’s also a security concern. AI applications saw a 43 percent increase in security incidents over the past 12 months, the second-largest increase across all channels.

    Despite 98 percent taking steps to address AI-related risks, cybersecurity leaders rank AI-powered threats as their top security risk, with 45 percent citing constantly evolving AI threats as their greatest challenge when tackling behavioural risk.

    While 98 percent of organizations have taken steps to address AI-related cybersecurity risks, 56 percent of employees are unhappy with their company's approach to AI tools, which risk driving them toward unsanctioned platforms and creating ‘shadow AI’ risks.

    "The productivity gains from AI are too great to ignore, so the future of work requires seamless collaboration between humans and AI," says Javvad Malik, lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4. "Employees and AI agents will need to work in harmony, supported by a security programme that proactively manages the risk of both. Human risk management must evolve to cover the AI layer before critical business activity migrates onto unmonitored, high-risk platforms."

    The full report is available on the KnowBe4 site.

    Do you believe humans are a bigger risk than AI? Let us know in the comments.

    Image credit: Morganka/Dreamstime.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    AI use grows in the workplace but organizations struggle to secure the human element

    Industrial routers on the front line of attacks

    Opera Neon, Opera's experimental agentic AI browser, is now available to all

    Over a third of organizations adjust security strategy for AI-driven threats

    Stardock releases Fences 6.20 with new Rollup options and desktop fixes

    Microsoft has fixed that Windows 11 dark mode bug that has been annoying you

    Animations used to trick users into infecting their PCs

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Google shares its favorite Chrome extensions of 2025 as AI takes over the browser

      2 Comments

    2. Microsoft will let you remove AI Action from the Windows 11 context menu

      2 Comments

    3. Ashampoo announces Burning Studio 27 with smarter ripping and better audiobook tools

      1 Comment

    4. Open-source BitTorrent app FrostWire 7 launches with rebuilt engine and zero ads

      1 Comment

    5. Microsoft is preparing to give the Windows 11 Run dialog a much-needed makeover

      1 Comment

    6. Google reveals Year in Search 2025

      1 Comment

    7. Tuxedo unveils Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop for high performance workloads

      1 Comment

    8. Paranoia rules -- how automation can enable better detection and response [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap