Disney and OpenAI strike deal to bring classic characters to Sora

As the old saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them. AI generated video is already absolutely everywhere, and you're about to start seeing a lot more of it -- this time featuring a host of well known Disney characters. The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have agreed a new deal that brings characters from the House of Mouse’s many brands to Sora.

The partnership links Disney’s library with OpenAI’s video generation tools and gives fans new ways to create and watch short clips. If you've ever wondered how Lady and the Tramp would react to sharing a meal with Pumbaa, you'll soon be able to find out.

The three year license lets Sora generate short, user prompted social videos built from more than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. These clips can be shared by fans and a curated selection will appear on Disney+.

The license covers costumes, props, vehicles and familiar settings, although it doesn’t include any talent likenesses or voices.

ChatGPT Images will also use the same pool of intellectual property to turn brief prompts into full images. Both companies say the deal is still subject to final agreements and approvals but are presenting the plan as a way to broaden how fans interact with Disney stories.

Disney partners with OpenAI

Disney is set to become a major customer of OpenAI. It will use OpenAI’s APIs to build products, tools and experiences for Disney+, and it will roll out ChatGPT for employees. Disney will also invest $1 billion in OpenAI and receive warrants to buy additional equity.

The announcement includes a joint focus on responsible AI. Disney and OpenAI say they’re committed to protecting user safety and creator rights, and to pushing human centered AI that respects creative industries while opening up new approaches to storytelling.

OpenAI has committed to controls meant to prevent illegal or harmful content and to protect content owner rights and individual likeness rights.

Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said, “Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

Sam Altman, co founder and CEO of OpenAI, said, “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content. This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to begin generating videos in early 2026. Characters available for fan creations include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa and many more, plus animated or illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters like Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers and Yoda.

