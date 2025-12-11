    • Disney and OpenAI strike deal to bring classic characters to Sora

    Disney and OpenAI

    As the old saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them. AI generated video is already absolutely everywhere, and you're about to start seeing a lot more of it -- this time featuring a host of well known Disney characters. The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI have agreed a new deal that brings characters from the House of Mouse’s many brands to Sora.

    The partnership links Disney’s library with OpenAI’s video generation tools and gives fans new ways to create and watch short clips. If you've ever wondered how Lady and the Tramp would react to sharing a meal with Pumbaa, you'll soon be able to find out.

    SEE ALSO: Text-to-video app Sora surges past 1 million downloads as OpenAI races to meet demand

    The three year license lets Sora generate short, user prompted social videos built from more than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. These clips can be shared by fans and a curated selection will appear on Disney+.

    The license covers costumes, props, vehicles and familiar settings, although it doesn’t include any talent likenesses or voices.

    ChatGPT Images will also use the same pool of intellectual property to turn brief prompts into full images. Both companies say the deal is still subject to final agreements and approvals but are presenting the plan as a way to broaden how fans interact with Disney stories.

    Disney partners with OpenAI

    Disney is set to become a major customer of OpenAI. It will use OpenAI’s APIs to build products, tools and experiences for Disney+, and it will roll out ChatGPT for employees. Disney will also invest $1 billion in OpenAI and receive warrants to buy additional equity.

    The announcement includes a joint focus on responsible AI. Disney and OpenAI say they’re committed to protecting user safety and creator rights, and to pushing human centered AI that respects creative industries while opening up new approaches to storytelling.

    OpenAI has committed to controls meant to prevent illegal or harmful content and to protect content owner rights and individual likeness rights.

    Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said, “Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works. Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

    Sam Altman, co founder and CEO of OpenAI, said, “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content. This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

    Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to begin generating videos in early 2026. Characters available for fan creations include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, Mufasa and many more, plus animated or illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters like Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers and Yoda.

    What do you think about this deal between Disney and OpenAI? Let us know in the comments.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Disney and OpenAI strike deal to bring classic characters to Sora

    GenAI lacks the creativity to make scientific discoveries [Q&A]

    AI use grows in the workplace but organizations struggle to secure the human element

    Industrial routers on the front line of attacks

    Opera Neon, Opera's experimental agentic AI browser, is now available to all

    Over a third of organizations adjust security strategy for AI-driven threats

    Stardock releases Fences 6.20 with new Rollup options and desktop fixes

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Google shares its favorite Chrome extensions of 2025 as AI takes over the browser

      2 Comments

    2. Microsoft will let you remove AI Action from the Windows 11 context menu

      2 Comments

    3. Ashampoo announces Burning Studio 27 with smarter ripping and better audiobook tools

      1 Comment

    4. Microsoft is preparing to give the Windows 11 Run dialog a much-needed makeover

      1 Comment

    5. Google reveals Year in Search 2025

      1 Comment

    6. Tuxedo unveils Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop for high performance workloads

      1 Comment

    7. Threats improve to slip past firewalls and filters

      0 Comments

    8. Microsoft is bringing some massive visual changes to PowerToys v0.97

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap