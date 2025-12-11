    • Firewalla Orange is a pocket-sized WiFi 7 router with multi-gigabit firewall

    Firewalla Orange

    Firewalla has announced Firewalla Orange, a portable multi-gigabit firewall and WiFi 7 router built to bring Zero Trust protection to networks in homes, offices, and travel setups. It’s the latest product in the company’s range of cybersecurity devices that includes Firewalla Purple and Firewalla Gold SE.

    The new product delivers an advanced security stack that includes intrusion prevention, VqLAN microsegmentation, device isolation, GEO-IP filtering, VLAN support, and Active Protect rules that shut down threats in real time. It’s rated for more than 2Gbps of packet processing, so can support cloud services, smart home devices, and remote work activity.

    WiFi 7 support and capacity for up to 50 clients place it within reach of households and small offices that need faster wireless access. Its portability means it can be used to secure WiFi connections in hotels, airports, co-working setups and rental WiFi, building a private Zero Trust perimeter for connected devices.

    WiFi tethering allows a switch to a phone hotspot if the main internet connection stops working.

    Firewalla Orange features

    Refreshingly, the device doesn’t require monthly fees for its standard features. It includes a VPN server that supports WireGuard and OpenVPN. A VPN client handles selective routing, privacy focused connections, and site to site links. DNS over HTTPS, Unbound DNS, NTP Intercept, parental controls, smart queuing, ad blocking, and AI powered analytics offer added privacy and management tools.

    “Security should not stay stuck on a shelf,” said Jerry Chen, Co Founder of Firewalla. “People are mobile, threats are mobile, and networks are everywhere. Firewalla Orange gives users a security perimeter that moves with them while delivering multi gigabit performance normally reserved for much larger systems.”

    Hardware specifications include a 4 core 64 bit ARM CPU, more than 2Gbps software packet processing, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and two 2.5Gbit Ethernet ports. The unit measures 12.8 x 8.3 x 3cm and weighs a light 244g.

    Additional features of note include content based routing, Safe Search, advanced parental controls, a Social Hour feature, and tools aimed at privacy and network visibility.

    Firewalla Orange is priced at $339 and is tentatively expected to ship in March/April next year (the delay is caused by the ongoing memory shortage).

    What do you think about Firewalla Orange? Let us know in the comments.

    

