Google launches Android Emergency Live Video to assist 911 calls

Google has launched a new feature for Android users that makes it possible to share live video with emergency services. Android Emergency Live Video is meant to help 911 call handlers get a better idea of what is going on in an emergency situation.

The feature is available in the US, and it works with Motorola’s 911 command center software which is used in more than half of North America’s public safety answering points (PSAPs).

Apple already has a very similar system in place, and Android Emergency Live Video joins a growing list of safety features on Android handsets.

Announcing this latest tool, Google says:

In an emergency, every second counts. But it can be hard to describe exactly what’s happening, especially when you’re stressed or in danger. Whether it’s a car accident, a medical crisis or a rapidly moving wildfire, giving emergency responders eyes on the situation can make all the difference. Starting today, we’re introducing Emergency Live Video on Android. During an emergency call or text, a dispatcher can send a request to your phone to share live video. With a single tap, you can start securely streaming from your camera, allowing responders to quickly assess the situation and get you the right help in the moment. This real-time view can also help them guide you through life-saving steps, like CPR, until help arrives.

Of course, emergency situations can be highly stressful, so this is a system that needs to be incredibly simple to use. Google has focused on ease of use so that the person placing the emergency call does not need to be proactive in initiating live video. The company explains:

During an emergency call or text, if the responder determines that seeing the scene would be helpful and it’s safe to do so, they can send a request to your device. You’ll see a prompt on your screen, and you can choose to start securely sharing your camera’s live video with one tap.

Google also points out that all content is encrypted by default, and video sharing can be stopped in an instant. This is something that Motorola echoes in its own announcement about the feature:

Android users are enrolled in Android Emergency Live Video as part of the standard terms of their operating system. The feature is encrypted by default and users are always in control of whether their video is shared. They can stop sharing instantly at any time by terminating the video stream without affecting the 911 call audio connection or by declining the prompt at the start of a 911 call.

Todd Piett, senior vice president of Command Center Software, Motorola Solutions, adds: