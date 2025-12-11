Microsoft has fixed that Windows 11 dark mode bug that has been annoying you

With the release of the KB5072033 update for Windows 11, Microsoft has addressed a problem that was introduced by a previous update.

Following the recent release of the KB5070311 update, Microsoft was forced to admit that it had – for many people – introduced a flashing issue when dark mode was in use. The KB5072033 update addresses this problem and more.

The good news about the KB5070311 update is that, despite the fact that it caused issues for a number of people, the scope of the problem was limited because it was a previous version of the update.

It was shortly after releasing this update that Microsoft updated the release notes to include an entry in the Known Issues section labelled: “File Explorer might flash with a white screen in dark mode”. The description read:

Symptoms After installing KB5070311, you might experience issues when opening File Explorer in dark mode. The window might briefly display a blank white screen before loading files and folders. This can also occur when you: Navigate to or from Home or Gallery (including launching to Home )

or (including launching to ) Create a new tab

Turn the Details pane on or off

on or off Select More details while copying files

Having promised to look into the problem and release a fix a soon as possible, Microsoft has kept its word with the KB5072033 update. In the release notes for this cumulative update, Microsoft notes the following improvements:

Copilot] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where Ask Copilot didn’t activate the Click to Do window as expected. The window now appears in the foreground when you share data with Copilot.

Fixed: This update addresses an issue where Ask Copilot didn’t activate the Click to Do window as expected. The window now appears in the foreground when you share data with Copilot. [File Explorer (known issue)] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where File Explorer briefly flashes white when you navigate between pages. This issue might occur after you install KB5070311.

Fixed: This update addresses an issue where File Explorer briefly flashes white when you navigate between pages. This issue might occur after you install KB5070311. [Networking] Fixed: This update fixes an issue where external virtual switches lose their physical network adapter (NIC) bindings after a host restart. When this happens, the switches revert to internal mode, resulting in loss of network connectivity for virtual machines and blocking normal server operations. ​​​​​​​

Fixed: This update fixes an issue where external virtual switches lose their physical network adapter (NIC) bindings after a host restart. When this happens, the switches revert to internal mode, resulting in loss of network connectivity for virtual machines and blocking normal server operations. ​​​​​​​ [PowerShell 5.1] Invoke-WebRequest now includes a confirmation prompt with a security warning of script execution risk. You can choose to continue or cancel the request. For additional details, see CVE-2025-54100 and KB5074596: PowerShell 5.1: Preventing script execution from web content.

You can find out more about this particular update here, and if you have automatic updates enabled, you can expect to have it loaded on your system very soon – if not already.

Image credit: Simon Lehmann / Dreamstime.com