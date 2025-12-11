Spotify is testing a new prompt-powered playlist feature

Spotify has announced that it is testing a new playlist creation option that build on the familiarity people have developed with the likes of ChatGPT. Called Prompted Playlist, the feature gives users a way to create personalized playlists while still benefitting from some AI input.

This is just the latest in a long time of playlist creation options offered by Spotify, and the company says that the idea is to not only push the boundaries of listening, but also to give users greater control.

Spotify describes Promoted Playlists as being “the first feature that puts control of the algorithm and the broader Spotify experience directly in your hands”.

If the idea of Prompted Playlists sounds interesting, you should be aware of a few things. Firstly, this is something that is only currently available in New Zealand, and it is a beta test. Additionally, it is a feature that is only accessible to those who have paid for a Premium subscription – and this is something that Spotify is unlikely to back down about.

Announcing the limited availability of the feature, Spotify says:

Prompted Playlists let you describe exactly what you want to hear and set the rules for your personalized playlist. And unlike anything before it, this feature taps into your entire Spotify listening history, all the way back to day one. Each playlist reflects not only what you love today, but the full arc of your taste. Spotify then curates and keeps it fresh based on your listening patterns and world knowledge.

The company continues:

You could ask for “music from my top artists from the last five years,” then push it further with “and feature deep cuts I haven’t heard yet.” Or you could request “high-energy pop and hip-hop for a 30-minute 5K run that keeps a steady pace before easing into relaxing songs for a cool-down,” and layer on something like “include music from this year’s biggest films and most-talked-about TV shows that match my taste.” You choose how broad or specific you want to go. You can fine-tune the results by editing the prompt, or start fresh whenever you want. And for each song, we’ll include descriptions and context that tell you the story behind the recommendation so the playlist feels alive and crafted specifically for your prompt and your taste.

There are some suggested prompts to help you to get started if you are struggling for inspiration, but – just as with Copilot and ChatGPT – the idea is that users take things in their own direction.

But there are more options as well, as Spotify explains:

You can also set it to refresh daily or weekly so your playlist always stays new and in sync with your world. Consider this your chance to curate your next Discover Weekly, exactly the way you want it. Need a little help getting started? Tap “Ideas” to pick from prompts like “songs from artists who are headlining major tours right now,” and get a playlist tailored to your taste.

Check out Spotify’s announcement here.