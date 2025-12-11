Stardock releases Fences 6.20 with new Rollup options and desktop fixes

Stardock has rolled out an update for its popular Fences desktop organization tool. The program creates grouped areas on the Windows desktop for managing icons, folders, and automation rules, and version 6.20 introduces new interaction options along with fixes that address behavior in both single and multi display setups.

The update's biggest new addition is a "click to open" option for Rollup Fence groups. These groups normally expand when the mouse passes over them, occasionally leading to accidental openings. The feature can now be set to require a click instead, or have the group open only if the pointer pauses briefly over the area, offering a slower hover response.

Changes have also been made to Folder Portals. Opening a folder from a portal’s right-click menu now launches a new Explorer window even if navigation inside the portal is active. This should make the experience more familiar for anyone who expects folders to open in a regular Explorer window.

A new fix also addresses a problem in which horizontal scrollbars in horizontal list Folder Portals stopped working.

Stardock Fences alignment

Fences 6.20 also improves alignment snapping when placing a group near a screen edge while fixed distance spacing is active. It also overcomes issues when switching between certain multi monitor setups, and solves the annoying problem of the Fences context menu occasionally opening the wrong window.

The update adds some new detection features as well. Multiple keyboard layouts are now recognized so the default Peek hotkey, WinKey+Space, won't interfere with Windows’ keyboard switching shortcut.

The software also includes detection for changes in the desktop directory so it can adjust automatically.

Fences 6 is priced at $10, and existing users can get the new update via Stardock accounts or within the Fences configuration panel.

What do you think about the Fences 6.20 update? Let us know in the comments.