Huawei's new Mate X7 foldable phone has a slimmer build, upgraded cameras and an improved hinge

Huawei has taken the wraps off its Mate X7 foldable phone at a new "Unfold the Moment" event in Dubai. The new device features a slimmer profile and a hinge system designed for repeated daily use. The Mate X7 comes in a nano fiber woven-style Brocade White finish, with vegan leather versions in Nebula Red and Black also available.

Huawei has made a number of improvements to its camera system, including the addition of new Ultra Lighting HDR Camera, an Ultra-Wide Camera and a Telephoto Macro Camera, as well as second generation True to Color Camera, which promises 43 percent better color accuracy. Video can be recorded at up to 17.5 EV HDR to capture brighter highlights and more shadow detail.

Huawei claims the changes will make Mate X7 the first slim foldable smartphone to have the same level of imaging capabilities as a standard flagship device.

For robustness, Mate X7 has Kunlun Glass on the outer display, a layered internal frame and a hinge designed to distribute stress across the device when opened and closed. The 3,550 mm² SuperCool Ultra Large VC and graphene heat dissipation system will keep the phone cool during more intensive tasks, and a 5,600 mAh battery promises all day use. You can find out more about the new phone here.

Beyond Mate X7

Huawei used the event to introduce three other products. Its FreeClip 2 earphones use an open ear clip design for users who want comfort and awareness of their surroundings. Each earbud weighs 5.1 g and includes a dual driver system with an NPU for clearer audio and calls.

The somewhat oddly named Watch Ultimate Design comes in a Royal Gold Edition that combines purple ceramic and 18K gold. It includes a waterproof system and direct sonar-based underwater communication capabilities for deep sea divers, as well as upgraded positioning, and clearer calling.

Huawei also updated its MatePad 11.5 S tablet with a PaperMatte display, stylus support and improved creative tools.

Zhu Ping, President of Marketing and Sales Services at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "By understanding and responding to users' real needs, we aim to help the world's consumers use technology to unfold every moment. Our goal is not only to deliver exceptional product experiences, but also to enable every user to embrace the moments that matter most to them."

