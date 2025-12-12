    • Huawei's new Mate X7 foldable phone has a slimmer build, upgraded cameras and an improved hinge

    Huawei Mate X7 foldable phone

    Huawei has taken the wraps off its Mate X7 foldable phone at a new "Unfold the Moment" event in Dubai. The new device features a slimmer profile and a hinge system designed for repeated daily use. The Mate X7 comes in a nano fiber woven-style Brocade White finish, with vegan leather versions in Nebula Red and Black also available.

    Huawei has made a number of improvements to its camera system, including the addition of new Ultra Lighting HDR Camera, an Ultra-Wide Camera and a Telephoto Macro Camera, as well as second generation True to Color Camera, which promises 43 percent better color accuracy. Video can be recorded at up to 17.5 EV HDR to capture brighter highlights and more shadow detail.

    SEE ALSO: Avast launches Scam Guardian for smartphones and tablets

    Huawei claims the changes will make Mate X7 the first slim foldable smartphone to have the same level of imaging capabilities as a standard flagship device.

    For robustness, Mate X7 has Kunlun Glass on the outer display, a layered internal frame and a hinge designed to distribute stress across the device when opened and closed. The 3,550 mm² SuperCool Ultra Large VC and graphene heat dissipation system will keep the phone cool during more intensive tasks, and a 5,600 mAh battery promises all day use. You can find out more about the new phone here.

    Beyond Mate X7

    Huawei used the event to introduce three other products. Its FreeClip 2 earphones use an open ear clip design for users who want comfort and awareness of their surroundings. Each earbud weighs 5.1 g and includes a dual driver system with an NPU for clearer audio and calls.

    The somewhat oddly named Watch Ultimate Design comes in a Royal Gold Edition that combines purple ceramic and 18K gold. It includes a waterproof system and direct sonar-based underwater communication capabilities for deep sea divers, as well as upgraded positioning, and clearer calling.

    Huawei also updated its MatePad 11.5 S tablet with a PaperMatte display, stylus support and improved creative tools.

    Zhu Ping, President of Marketing and Sales Services at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "By understanding and responding to users' real needs, we aim to help the world's consumers use technology to unfold every moment. Our goal is not only to deliver exceptional product experiences, but also to enable every user to embrace the moments that matter most to them."

    What do you think about Huawei’s new devices? Let us know in the comments.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Huawei's new Mate X7 foldable phone has a slimmer build, upgraded cameras and an improved hinge

    One in 25 digital identity checks flagged as fraudulent

    How self-governing identity infrastructure can streamline policy enforcement [Q&A]

    Microsoft massively expands the scope of its bounty program

    You can now grab a wide selection of Windows 11 themes from the Microsoft Store

    Google Maps now makes it easier for iPhone users to find their cars

    Disney and OpenAI strike deal to bring classic characters to Sora

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Microsoft will let you remove AI Action from the Windows 11 context menu

      2 Comments

    2. Ashampoo announces Burning Studio 27 with smarter ripping and better audiobook tools

      1 Comment

    3. Tuxedo unveils Gemini 17 Gen4 Linux laptop for high performance workloads

      1 Comment

    4. Huawei's new Mate X7 foldable phone has a slimmer build, upgraded cameras and an improved hinge

      0 Comments

    5. Meta has acquired Limitless, a startup that produces AI-powered wearables

      0 Comments

    6. How agentic AI is set to redefine enterprise APIs [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    7. NordVPN expands its security suite with a new email protection feature

      0 Comments

    8. ChatGPT Atlas ranks as the least private browser in new study

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap