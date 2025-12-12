Over a third of US adults now use AI every day

ChatGPT burst onto the scene just three years ago, but a new survey reveals that 34 percent of US adults now use AI platforms daily, and nearly half say they’re using them more than they were a year ago.

The survey, of over 1,000 from US adults, from Tinuiti shows that Gen Z and millennials are leading the AI charge. 67 percent of both groups use AI at least weekly. Platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Character AI, and Sora are carving out generational niches.

When it comes to how use has changed over the last year, 45 percent of respondents say they’re using AI platforms more compared to a year ago, with only 15 percent using them less. Again Gen Z and millennials lead the way with 54 percent using AI more.

There’s a good deal of optimism around the technology too, 80 percent of daily users say AI’s impact so far has been mostly positive, and 78 percent are more optimistic than they were a year ago.

People are less sure when it comes to shopping, while 48 percent of people trust AI to recommend products, only 20 percent trust it to make purchases, revealing boundaries consumers still aren’t ready to cross.

AI is shifting how people search and learn though, 35 percent say they’re using search engines more since adopting AI tools, while Wikipedia usage is notably down.

Phones are the most popular device type for accessing AI platforms, with 76 percent of AI users doing so compared to 54 percent who use laptops/desktop computers and 22 percent who use tablets. Half of millennial AI users say they use multiple device types to access AI platforms compared to just 27 percent of baby boomers.

Asked where they see the greatest positive impact from AI, respondents selected entertainment (18 percent), scientific/medical discovery (17 percent), enhancing creativity (19 percent), and reducing mundane work (19 percent) at similar rates. Companionship lags these other selections as the choice of just seven percent of all respondents.

You can get the full study on the Tinuiti site.

How are you using AI in your daily life? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: akarapongphoto/depositphotos.com