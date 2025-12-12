You can now grab a wide selection of Windows 11 themes from the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store app is where you tend to go to download apps and games, but Microsoft is expanding its range of stock.

The latest addition to the Store is a new Themes department, which Microsoft says gives users a way to stamp their personality onto their computer. There are hundreds of themes to choose from, many of which are completely new for the arrival of the Themes section.

Announcing the new Themes department, Microsoft says: “We are beginning to rollout a new Themes department in the Microsoft Store on Windows, where visitors can quickly find curated and trending themes to customize their Windows devices with a single click”.

The company continues:

We’ve heard from so many of you that you want your PC to feel like your own. Maybe you’re a gamer who wants to celebrate the latest release, a fan who finds joy in seeing beloved characters each morning, a designer searching for an artfully composed background that sparks creativity every time you log in, or someone who simply wants their desktop to feel fresh and uplifting. The desire to make your device truly yours is universal. Applying a new look is simple: just one click, and your Windows device reflects your personality.

The decision to have Themes more easily accessible is likely to lead to an increase in the number of people who take the time to do more than just change their desktop background to a photo of their dog.

Microsoft sells the idea of customizing Windows 11 with themes by saying:

The new Themes department in the Microsoft Store on Windows hosts over 400 themes, over 35 of which are new to the store, each a collection of wallpapers and accent colors which can change over time, making it easier than ever to personalize your device. Excited about Sea of Thieves? We’ve got a Theme for that. National Park fans, we’ve got you covered with World National Parks. More of a dreamer? Check out Ethereal Escapes by PicsArt. Looking to make your desktop whimsy? Apply Geometric Tales today. If you’re running on vibes, Microsoft Design has captured a variety. With so many to explore, there’s truly something for everyone – no matter your style, mood or inspiration. And it doesn’t stop there. Managing your themes is effortless. Visit Windows Settings to view, switch or organize your collection, ensuring your PC always feels fresh and uniquely yours.

If you don’t see this section in the Microsoft Store yet, remember that it is still rolling out so it will make its way to you eventually. Microsoft also makes a call for new submissions, inviting creative type to contribute themes via the Microsoft Store Theme Publisher Interest Form.