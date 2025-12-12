    • Your earbuds can now translate over 70 languages in real time with Gemini AI

    Google Translate earbuds Gemini AI

    Google is expanding the translation features in Search and its Translate app with new systems built on the Gemini AI model. The update introduces improved text translation and a beta version of live speech translation in headphones, giving users clearer and more natural results and bringing the experience closer to a real-world Babel Fish from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

    The new text translation system uses Gemini 3 to handle idioms, slang, and local expressions with more context awareness. This lets the app produce translations that are closer to natural speech rather than direct word swaps.

    The update targets English and nearly 20 other languages across its app and web service. The rollout includes Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese, and German, which cover some of the most common translation demands.

    Gemini AI live speech

    The live speech translation beta uses Gemini’s speech-to-speech abilities to process tone and rhythm. Users can listen to real-time translations through any headphones by selecting the live feature in the app.

    The idea is to make conversations, lectures, or entertainment easier to follow when they’re in another language. It also separates different voices so listeners can keep track of who is speaking.

    Google tested the feature with early users and now plans to expand it. The beta is available on Android in the US, Mexico, and India. The company plans to bring it to iOS and more regions in 2026.

    Google Translate

    The Translate app is also gaining new learning tools. These include better feedback during speaking practice and progress tracking that counts how many days in a row a user continues learning.

    Google says that users want learning exercises that reflect day-to-day situations and plans to continue adding new options to cover that.

    The updated language practice features now cover Germany, India, Sweden, and Taiwan. English learners also gain new paths from languages such as Bengali, Mandarin Chinese, Dutch, German, Hindi, Italian, Romanian, and Swedish.

    What do you think about Google’s new Gemini-powered translation updates? Let us know in the comments.

