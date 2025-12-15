How to install the new Kodi 21.3 Omega on Amazon Fire TV Stick (the easy way)

Kodi 21.3 Omega has just been released, bringing with it a range of fixes and improvements. It is the first update since January for the hugely popular home theater software, coming ahead of the launch of Kodi 22 Piers, which is expected to arrive early 2026.

For a lot of users, running Kodi on an Amazon Fire TV Stick (or Firestick as it’s better known) is the best way to enjoy the software and everything it has to offer, giving users access to a wide array of streaming services and media libraries.

Pro tip: For the best Kodi experience use a VPN Fire TV Stick. It keeps your streaming private, prevents ISP throttling, and unlocks add-ons or content that may be blocked in your region. We recommend NordVPN, which has fast and reliable apps made for Firestick.

Firestick’s compact size and affordability make it a perfect companion for Kodi, turning any standard TV into a full-fledged media center. If you don’t yet have a Firestick, you can purchase one from Amazon.

Once you have your device ready, follow these steps:

Plug in the Firestick and enable Unknown Sources

Go to Settings > My Fire TV > Developer Options .

> > . Toggle Apps from Unknown Sources to On.

(If you don’t see Developer Options, go to My Fire TV and click About. Hover over the Fire TV Stick entry and click OK on your your remote 7 times. Click the back button on your remote and Developer Options should be listed).

Install Downloader App

From the home screen, go to the Search icon and type Downloader .

icon and type . Install the Downloader app.

Download Kodi 21.3

Open Downloader and enter this URL: https://kodi.tv/download

Click Go

Select Android and choose the ARMV7A (32-bit) version for the Firestick (It’s a 64.7MB file)

Install Kodi 21.3

Once downloaded, select Install .

. After installation, click Open .

. Complete any setup prompts.

That's it, you’re all set to use Kodi 21.3 on your Firestick. In Future, you’ll be able to access Kodi through the Your Apps & Channels menu.