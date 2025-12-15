Kodi 21.3 'Omega' has arrived and you should download it now!

The Kodi Foundation is still hard at work on Kodi 22 'Piers', with a second Alpha release expected soon. The team hasn’t forgotten Kodi 21 users however, and a new build for that branch has just arrived.

Kodi 21.2 'Omega' was released back in January, and now the Kodi Foundation has rolled out a new build, Kodi 21.3, with a raft of changes, fixes and improvements. This is what’s new:

Kodi 21.3 Release Summary

Major user-facing changes include:

Video

Added HDR support on Xbox One

Fixed Blu-ray playback on Linux

Fixed audio/subtitle issues when resuming Blu-rays

Fixed handling of HDR10 light metadata changes

Fixed subtitle selection for ISO 639-1 (two-letter) language codes

Library/Sources and Management

Improved speed of video library rescans

Fixed multi-episode files overwriting the first episode

Fixed info dialog for certain Movie Versions

Fixed some false positives detecting Movie Versions

Music

Fixed CDDB lookups using Gnudb.org's CDDB API

Fixed album search failing for artist names

Audio

Fixed rare Pipewire crash when connecting/removing audio devices

PVR

Fixed crash when a PVR stream is stopped via remote app

Peripherals

Added support for Turkish keyboards on Linux

Fixed enabling and disabling Pulse-Eight CEC adapters

Fixed the Delete and Alternative Insert keys on macOS

Fixed minor visual glitches when managing peripherals

Addons

Fixed updating add-ons after 25 days of inactivity (extended to ~68 years)

Skin/GUI

Fixed busy dialog crash when multiple dialogs are opened

Fixed suspend dialog remaining open after the system wakes up

Improved touch support for slider dialog arrows

Network

Added support for HTTP Basic Authentication

Fixed some network streams failing due to interrupted HTTP/2 transfers

Updated libnfs to v6 for embedded platforms

Updated CA certificates to 2025-07-15 from the Mozilla CA certificate store

You can get Kodi 21.3 'Omega' from here. Select your platform of choice, and download the new build from the Recommended tab. You might need a wait a little while for the Windows Store/Android version to become available.