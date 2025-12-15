Kodi 21.3 'Omega' has arrived and you should download it now!
The Kodi Foundation is still hard at work on Kodi 22 'Piers', with a second Alpha release expected soon. The team hasn’t forgotten Kodi 21 users however, and a new build for that branch has just arrived.
Kodi 21.2 'Omega' was released back in January, and now the Kodi Foundation has rolled out a new build, Kodi 21.3, with a raft of changes, fixes and improvements. This is what’s new:
Kodi 21.3 Release Summary
Major user-facing changes include:
Video
- Added HDR support on Xbox One
- Fixed Blu-ray playback on Linux
- Fixed audio/subtitle issues when resuming Blu-rays
- Fixed handling of HDR10 light metadata changes
- Fixed subtitle selection for ISO 639-1 (two-letter) language codes
Library/Sources and Management
- Improved speed of video library rescans
- Fixed multi-episode files overwriting the first episode
- Fixed info dialog for certain Movie Versions
- Fixed some false positives detecting Movie Versions
Music
- Fixed CDDB lookups using Gnudb.org's CDDB API
- Fixed album search failing for artist names
Audio
- Fixed rare Pipewire crash when connecting/removing audio devices
PVR
- Fixed crash when a PVR stream is stopped via remote app
Peripherals
- Added support for Turkish keyboards on Linux
- Fixed enabling and disabling Pulse-Eight CEC adapters
- Fixed the Delete and Alternative Insert keys on macOS
- Fixed minor visual glitches when managing peripherals
Addons
- Fixed updating add-ons after 25 days of inactivity (extended to ~68 years)
Skin/GUI
- Fixed busy dialog crash when multiple dialogs are opened
- Fixed suspend dialog remaining open after the system wakes up
- Improved touch support for slider dialog arrows
Network
- Added support for HTTP Basic Authentication
- Fixed some network streams failing due to interrupted HTTP/2 transfers
- Updated libnfs to v6 for embedded platforms
- Updated CA certificates to 2025-07-15 from the Mozilla CA certificate store
You can get Kodi 21.3 'Omega' from here. Select your platform of choice, and download the new build from the Recommended tab. You might need a wait a little while for the Windows Store/Android version to become available.