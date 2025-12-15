    • WhatsApp rolls out a sack full of new features for the holiday season

    WhatsApp missed call messages

    New tools are landing thick and fast in WhatsApp, with Meta announcing, “another bundle of features just in time for the holidays”. There is a lot to explore, but the highlight that is being pushed is the voicemail-like missed calls messages.

    There are also changes to voice and video chats, including voice chat reactions and speaker spotlighting in group videos. In addition to genuinely useful updates, there are some additions which are just nice to have – such as new stickers on Status.

    For all of WhatsApp’s suggestions that the arrival of the option to record voice and video messages if your call is not answered is definitely not voicemail, it sure seems a lot like voicemail. That snarkiness aside, it is certainly something that could prove useful, although perhaps not in quite such the life-changing way WhatsApp might think.

    The full list of changes is as follows:

    Calls

    Missed call messages: The holidays are a busy time packed with catching up with loved ones and sometimes you may not catch someone right away. If they don’t answer, you can now record a voice or video note, depending on the call type, in one tap for them to listen to later. This new approach will make voicemails a thing of the past.

    Reactions in voice chats: Voice chats help you quickly shift between messaging and talking live without ringing the whole group. Now you can react during a voice chat, so you can share a quick 'cheers!' without interrupting the conversation.

    Group call speaker spotlight: On video calls, the speaker is automatically prioritized to help you easily follow along.

    Chats

    Meta AI image creation improvements: Meta AI has delivered new image generation model capabilities from Midjourney and Flux on WhatsApp so you’ll notice huge improvements when creating annual holiday greetings to share in your chats or status.

    Animate your images with Meta AI: You can now animate any photo into a short video to add more fun and festivity in chats or to your status.

    New media tab on desktop: Search for your documents, links, and media across chats all in one organized place – so it’s easier to find files and get more done faster on Mac, Windows and Web.

    Cleaner link previews: We’ve improved the look of link previews, streamlining long URL links to avoid disrupting the chat and keep the conversation flowing.

    Updates

    New stickers on Status: We've added more ways to express yourself on Status including adding music lyrics, questions to which others can respond and interactive stickers you can tap to engage with.

    Questions on Channels: We’ve also introduced questions on Channels so admins can better engage with their audience and get responses in real-time.

    These features are in the process of rolling out, so if you don’t have all of them immediately, you may need to just wait a little longer. It is also worth checking that you have the latest version of the app installed.

