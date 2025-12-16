    • Microsoft warns of problems with Windows 10 extended updates

    Embossed Windows 10 logo

    With mainstream support for Windows 10 now over, businesses and individuals are now reliant on Microsoft’s Extended Security Update program. With many people having no choice but to stick with Windows 10 for now, it is important that updates are problem-free – but this is not proving to be the case.

    Microsoft has acknowledged that the KB5071546 update released earlier this month is causing problems with the Message Queuing (MSMQ) functionality. While not an issue for most home users, for businesses it can be a serious worry.

    The problem can cause any application which is based on Message Queuing (MSMQ) to fail, and for businesses this can be catastrophic. Unfortunately, Microsoft is yet to produce a fix even though the company has acknowledged the issue.

    In an update to the release notes for the KB5071546 update, Microsoft has added the following to the Known issues in this update section:

    Message Queuing (MSMQ)

    Symptoms

    After installing this update, users might face issues with the Message Queuing (MSMQ) functionality. This issue also impacts clustered MSMQ environments under load. Due to this issue, users might encounter the following symptoms:

    • MSMQ queues becoming inactive
    • IIS sites failing with “Insufficient resources to perform operation” errors
    • Applications unable to write to queues
    • Errors such as "The message file 'C:\Windows\System32\msmq\storage*.mq' cannot be created” when creating message files
    • Misleading logs, such as “There is insufficient disk space or memory", despite sufficient disk space and memory being available

    This issue is caused by the recent changes introduced to the MSMQ security model and NTFS permissions on the C:\Windows\System32\MSMQ\storage folder. MSMQ users now require write access to this folder, which is normally restricted to administrators. As a result, attempts to send messages via MSMQ APIs might fail with resource errors.

    Next step

    The issue is under investigation, and additional information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

    With no time frame provided for when a fix might be available, those affected by the problem are left with little choice. They can either perform a rollback to revert their systems to an earlier state, or they can opt to manually uninstall the KB5071546 update.

    Image credit: Aksitaykut / Dreamstime.com

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

