    • SoundCloud warns of data breach with ‘limited data’ of a fifth of its users

    Dark SoundCloud

    Following a period of instability over the last few days, SoundCloud has confirmed a data breach by “a purported threat actor group”. The streaming service says that it “detected unauthorized activity in an ancillary service dashboard” and that an investigation found that “certain limited data that we hold” had been accessed.

    SoundCloud says that while around 20 percent of users’ data was involved, “the data involved consisted only of email addresses and information already visible on public […] profiles”.

    While SoundCloud is quick to stress that the issue has now been resolved and that there is no ongoing risk to security, it provides some detail about what happened and how it responded.

    No information about who may have been responsible have been release yet, but SoundCloud says:

    What Happened

    SoundCloud recently detected unauthorized activity in an ancillary service dashboard. Upon making this discovery, we immediately activated our incident response protocols and promptly contained the activity. We also engaged leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist in a thorough investigation and response. Following the containment, SoundCloud experienced denial of service attacks, two of which were able to temporarily disable our platform's availability on the web only. 

    We understand that a purported threat actor group accessed certain limited data that we hold. We have completed an investigation into the data that was impacted, and no sensitive data (such as financial or password data) has been accessed. The data involved consisted only of email addresses and information already visible on public SoundCloud profiles and affected approximately 20% of SoundCloud users.

    We are confident that any access to SoundCloud data has been curtailed. 

    The company goes on to talk a bit about what it did upon learning about the incident:

    How We Responded

    Working with independent cybersecurity experts, we have taken immediate steps to further strengthen our systems, including: enhancing our monitoring and threat-detection, reviewing and reinforcing identity and access controls and conducting a comprehensive audit of related systems. As part of these updates, some configuration changes have caused some users on VPNs to experience temporary connectivity issues. We are actively working to resolve these VPN related access issues.

    The article concludes with a “What You Can Expect Next” section:

    Protecting the privacy and security of our users, employees and partners remains our highest priority. We’ll continue to share updates as we learn more and are committed to keeping you informed. We’re taking steps to reduce the risk of similar issues in the future.

    As always, we recommend our users to follow general best online security practices, remain vigilant and be aware of phishing attempts.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    SoundCloud warns of data breach with ‘limited data’ of a fifth of its users

    Windows 11 updates are breaking VPN access to WSL

    Microsoft warns of problems with Windows 10 extended updates

    Facebook Messenger is no longer available as a desktop app

    Google is discontinuing its dark web report security tool

    Connection Explorer update adds new ways to see where -- and why -- your PC is sending data

    AI and automation feed rise in holiday scams

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Over a third of US adults now use AI every day

      3 Comments

    2. You can now grab a wide selection of Windows 11 themes from the Microsoft Store

      2 Comments

    3. Google Maps now makes it easier for iPhone users to find their cars

      1 Comment

    4. Ashampoo announces Burning Studio 27 with smarter ripping and better audiobook tools

      1 Comment

    5. iRobot has filed for bankruptcy

      1 Comment

    6. AI is set to reshape software development in 2026

      0 Comments

    7. New report warns of looming agentic AI and quantum fraud risks

      0 Comments

    8. AI threats surge as security teams shrink

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap