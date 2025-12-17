    • Mass registration of fake online shops originates from China

    Fake shopping site risk eCommerce

    A new campaign uses mass registration of fake online shop domains to impersonate legitimate retailers, facilitate financial fraud, and in certain instances, distribute malware through counterfeit checkout systems and redirect payloads.

    Identified by the research division of BforeAI, analysis of the campaign’s registration and DNS telemetry indicates a well-structured operation with distinct clusters, primarily originating from Chinese infrastructure providers and utilizing domain privacy services to obscure attribution.

    The research analyzed 244 domains registered this year and finds over 50 percent of the WHOIS entries use privacy-protection or redacted fields. West263 and Dynadot dominate among China-based registrants, both being previously flagged for recurring abuse in similar retail-themed phishing operations. There’s a subset of domains that lists US or EU locations but resolves to Chinese ASNs, revealing fraudulent WHOIS entries.

    Analysis also shows clear subnet overlaps, indicating the same hosting blocks being reused for new clusters every few weeks. While some use Cloudflare fronting to hide real origin IPs, backend ASN metadata consistently leads to Chinese or Hong Kong infrastructure.

    Well-known brands being impersonated include fashion site Mango, with promotion of fake sales designed to trick unsuspecting shoppers.

    The report’s authors conclude, “This campaign demonstrates a highly organized infrastructure-as-a-service model supporting fake online stores at scale. The coordination across registrars, DNS providers, and hosting ASNs suggests a dedicated operation with financial and possibly state-linked fraud motives.”

    BforeAI has engaged with registries and hosting networks to ensure the bulk of these domains are now suspended or non-resolving, but vigilance remains essential given th epersistence of the attackers.

    You can find out more on the BforeAI site.

    Image credit: champlifezy/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Mass registration of fake online shops originates from China

    Motorola’s $299.99 moto g power 2026 adds water resistance and a larger display

    Revolut Mobile lands in the UK with impressive roaming data

    Citizen developers dominate, the rise of AI, code as the new Latin -- development predictions for 2026

    Mozilla has a new CEO and plans to make Firefox an AI browser

    Microsoft now runs resource-hogging AppX Deployment Service at Windows 11 startup

    Digital bank Monzo gains a full European banking licence

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Over a third of US adults now use AI every day

      6 Comments

    2. You can now grab a wide selection of Windows 11 themes from the Microsoft Store

      2 Comments

    3. Google Maps now makes it easier for iPhone users to find their cars

      1 Comment

    4. iRobot has filed for bankruptcy

      1 Comment

    5. Mass registration of fake online shops originates from China

      0 Comments

    6. Cyber experts warn AI will accelerate attacks and overwhelm defenders in 2026

      0 Comments

    7. Asus ROG launches Raikiri II Xbox wireless controller in the US

      0 Comments

    8. Adobe launches Photoshop, Express and Acrobat inside ChatGPT -- for free

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    UNITED KINGDOM

    CANADA

    © 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap