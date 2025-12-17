Microsoft now runs resource-hogging AppX Deployment Service at Windows 11 startup

Earlier last week, Microsoft released a cumulative update for Windows 11 in the form of the KB5072033 update. In addition to the usual raft of fixes, changes and additions, there was a curious inclusion that Microsoft did not really shout about.

The company has taken the decision to make the AppX Deployment Service (also known as Appxsvc) an automatic startup item. While Microsoft says this is to improve reliability, it is something connected to reports of high resource usage.

When we say that Microsoft did not shout about the change, we are not joking. The original version of the release notes published at the same time as the KB5072033 update launched made no mention of the change.

However, as spotted by Neowin, the company later updated these release notes to include the following:

December 15, 2025

Update: This feature is included in the December 2025 non-security update (KB5072033).

[System Components] The AppX Deployment Service (Appxsvc) has moved to Automatic startup type to improve reliability in some isolated scenarios.

There are lots of reports online from users who have found that this particular service uses a lot of memory, results in high CPU usage and more. Although this should not be a problem for most people with a reasonably powerful computer, anyone who is struggling with something of lower specs may notice a real difference.

Microsoft has not said anything about what it means by the reference to “isolated scenarios”, but it seems strange to subject this change on everyone if the scenarios really are isolated.

The rest of the changelog look like this:

Simplified Windows update titles

A new, standardized title format makes Windows updates easier to read and understand. It improves clarity by removing unnecessary technical elements like platform architecture. Key identifiers such as date prefixes, the KB number, and build or version are retained to help you quickly recognize each update.

For more details, see Simplified Windows Update titles or its accompanying blog post.

December servicing update schedule

Due to reduced operations during the Western holidays in December and New Year's Day, there will be no December 2025 non-security preview update in the second part of the month. The monthly security update will still be available as scheduled. Regular monthly servicing, including both security updates and non-security preview updates, will resume in January 2026.

Windows Secure Boot certificate expiration

Important: Secure Boot certificates used by most Windows devices are set to expire starting in June 2026. This might affect the ability of certain personal and business devices to boot securely if not updated in time. To avoid disruption, we recommend reviewing the guidance and taking action to update certificates in advance. For details and preparation steps, see Windows Secure Boot certificate expiration and CA updates.

Windows Updates do not include updates for Microsoft Store apps.

If you're an enterprise user, see Microsoft Store apps - Configuration Manager.

If you're a consumer user, see Get updates for apps and games in Microsoft Store.

Image Credit: Simon Lehmann / Dreamstime.com