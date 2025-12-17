    • Motorola’s $299.99 moto g power 2026 adds water resistance and a larger display

    Motorola moto g power 2026

    If you’re in the market for a new smartphone to start the new year and don’t want to spend a fortune, Motorola has announced the moto g power 2026. The new device combines a large display, reinforced build, updated cameras, and latest Android software.

    The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Motorola also includes virtual memory expansion through RAM Boost, which allows the phone to allocate storage as temporary memory when required.

    SEE ALSO: Honor unveils Magic8 series, its first 'self-evolving AI' smartphones

    The 6.8in FHD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, supports high brightness levels for better outdoor visibility, and the higher refresh rate improves scrolling and video playback. Stereo speakers support high resolution audio, paired with spatial sound processing for media playback and games.

    moto g power 2026 durability

    The moto g power 2026 is more durable than its predecessors, having undergone military standard testing across multiple environmental and drop scenarios. It includes IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, along with reinforced display glass designed to better withstand everyday wear.

    The phone includes a 5200mAh battery rated for up to two days of typical use. Motorola says the battery will retain most of its capacity after extended charging cycles. 30W fast charging is supported.

    The camera system has a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and pixel binning to improve low light performance. There's an 8MP ultrawide camera that supports macro photography. On the front, is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

    AI-based photo processing features include automatic night detection, portrait effects, smile capture, and scene optimization.

    The moto g power 2026 ships with Android 16 and includes Motorola software features focused on privacy controls, digital wellbeing, and device customization. Cross device features support file sharing and screen interaction with compatible devices. Google services such as Circle to Search and Gemini are also included.

    The device comes in two Pantone color options -- Pure Cashmere and Evening Blue -- and both use a textured, leather inspired back to improve grip and avoid a glossy finish.

    The moto g power 2026 will sold unlocked in the US through Best Buy, Amazon.com, and motorola.com for $299.99. It will also be available via Verizon, and later on through Cricket Wireless, Tracfone, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile, and AT&T. In Canada, the device will be able to buy at motorola.ca for $449.99.

    What do you think about the moto g power 2026? Let us know in the comments.

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

