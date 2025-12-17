Mozilla has a new CEO and plans to make Firefox an AI browser

Mozilla now has a new CEO in Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, and this should be news enough. But the appointment has been accompanied by the announcement that the organization plans to transform Firefox into an AI Browser over the course of the next three years.

More than this, Firefox is set to evolve into something more than just a web browser. Details are scant at the moment, but the new CEO says that “Firefox will grow from a browser into a broader ecosystem of trusted software”.

In a statement, Anthony Enzor-DeMeo thanks interim CEO Laura Chambers for her work before his appointment. He then very quickly moves on to talking about artificial intelligence: “When I joined Mozilla, it was clear that trust was going to become the defining issue in technology and the browser would be where this battle would play out”.

He continues:

AI was already reshaping how people search, shop, and make decisions in ways that were hard to see and even harder to understand. I saw how easily people could lose their footing in experiences that feel personal but operate in ways that are anything but clear. And I knew this would become a defining issue, especially in the browser, where so many decisions about privacy, data, and transparency now originate.

Enzor-DeMeo’s full statement about his vision of the future goes on:

People want software that is fast, modern, but also honest about what it does. They want to understand what’s happening and to have real choices. Mozilla and Firefox can be that choice. Few companies share our strengths. People trust our brand. Firefox brings us global reach. Our teams know how to build reliable, independent software at scale, and our business model puts the user first. As Mozilla moves forward, we will focus on becoming the trusted software company. This is not a slogan. It is a direction that guides how we build and how we grow. It means three things. First: Every product we build must give people agency in how it works. Privacy, data use, and AI must be clear and understandable. Controls must be simple. AI should always be a choice — something people can easily turn off. People should know why a feature works the way it does and what value they get from it.

Second: our business model must align with trust. We will grow through transparent monetization that people recognize and value.

Third: Firefox will grow from a browser into a broader ecosystem of trusted software. Firefox will remain our anchor. It will evolve into a modern AI browser and support a portfolio of new and trusted software additions. We will measure our progress against a double bottom line. Our work must advance our mission and succeed in the market. In the next three years, that means investing in AI that reflects the Mozilla Manifesto. It means diversifying revenue beyond search. Success means Firefox grows across generations. Mozilla builds new revenue engines. Our principles become a differentiator. We will move with urgency. AI is changing software. Browsers are becoming the control point for digital life. Regulation is shifting defaults. These shifts play to Mozilla’s strengths. If we stay focused, Mozilla will grow in relevance and resilience. Firefox will reach new audiences. Our portfolio will strengthen our independence. Our approach to building trusted software will set a high standard for the industry. Mozilla is ready for this moment. I am excited for the work ahead and grateful for the trust placed in me.

How does this sit with you? Does this make you more or less likely to use Firefox in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments below.